Laws of Thermodynamics definitions Flashcards

Laws of Thermodynamics definitions
  • First Law of Thermodynamics
    States that energy can be transferred or transformed but not created or destroyed, ensuring energy conservation.
  • Conservation of Energy
    Principle stating the total energy in a closed system remains constant, as energy cannot be created or destroyed.
  • Photosynthesis
    Process by which plants convert solar energy into chemical energy, producing glucose and oxygen.
  • Cellular Respiration
    Process in which cells convert glucose into ATP, releasing energy for cellular activities.
  • Entropy
    Measure of disorder or randomness in a system, with natural processes tending to increase it.
  • Second Law of Thermodynamics
    States that energy conversions are not 100% efficient, leading to increased entropy due to heat loss.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy possessed by an object due to its motion, often transferred as heat between objects.
  • Chemical Energy
    Energy stored in chemical bonds, such as glucose, which can be transformed into other energy forms.
  • Solar Energy
    Energy from the sun, which is the primary source of energy for life on Earth.
  • ATP
    Molecule that stores and transfers energy within cells, used for various cellular processes.
  • Heat
    Form of kinetic energy transferred between objects of different temperatures, often lost in energy transfers.
  • Universal Entropy
    Overall disorder of the universe, which increases with every energy transfer due to heat loss.
  • Energy Transfer
    Movement of energy from one object or system to another, often accompanied by heat loss.
  • Energy Transformation
    Conversion of energy from one form to another, such as solar to chemical energy in photosynthesis.
  • Disorder
    State of randomness in a system, associated with higher entropy and less organization.