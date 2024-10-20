Laws of Thermodynamics definitions Flashcards
Laws of Thermodynamics definitions
- First Law of ThermodynamicsStates that energy can be transferred or transformed but not created or destroyed, ensuring energy conservation.
- Conservation of EnergyPrinciple stating the total energy in a closed system remains constant, as energy cannot be created or destroyed.
- PhotosynthesisProcess by which plants convert solar energy into chemical energy, producing glucose and oxygen.
- Cellular RespirationProcess in which cells convert glucose into ATP, releasing energy for cellular activities.
- EntropyMeasure of disorder or randomness in a system, with natural processes tending to increase it.
- Second Law of ThermodynamicsStates that energy conversions are not 100% efficient, leading to increased entropy due to heat loss.
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy possessed by an object due to its motion, often transferred as heat between objects.
- Chemical EnergyEnergy stored in chemical bonds, such as glucose, which can be transformed into other energy forms.
- Solar EnergyEnergy from the sun, which is the primary source of energy for life on Earth.
- ATPMolecule that stores and transfers energy within cells, used for various cellular processes.
- HeatForm of kinetic energy transferred between objects of different temperatures, often lost in energy transfers.
- Universal EntropyOverall disorder of the universe, which increases with every energy transfer due to heat loss.
- Energy TransferMovement of energy from one object or system to another, often accompanied by heat loss.
- Energy TransformationConversion of energy from one form to another, such as solar to chemical energy in photosynthesis.
- DisorderState of randomness in a system, associated with higher entropy and less organization.