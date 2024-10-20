Laws of Thermodynamics definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

First Law of Thermodynamics States that energy can be transferred or transformed but not created or destroyed, ensuring energy conservation.

Conservation of Energy Principle stating the total energy in a closed system remains constant, as energy cannot be created or destroyed.

Photosynthesis Process by which plants convert solar energy into chemical energy, producing glucose and oxygen.

Cellular Respiration Process in which cells convert glucose into ATP, releasing energy for cellular activities.

Entropy Measure of disorder or randomness in a system, with natural processes tending to increase it.

Second Law of Thermodynamics States that energy conversions are not 100% efficient, leading to increased entropy due to heat loss.

Kinetic Energy Energy possessed by an object due to its motion, often transferred as heat between objects.

Chemical Energy Energy stored in chemical bonds, such as glucose, which can be transformed into other energy forms.

Solar Energy Energy from the sun, which is the primary source of energy for life on Earth.

ATP Molecule that stores and transfers energy within cells, used for various cellular processes.

Heat Form of kinetic energy transferred between objects of different temperatures, often lost in energy transfers.

Universal Entropy Overall disorder of the universe, which increases with every energy transfer due to heat loss.

Energy Transfer Movement of energy from one object or system to another, often accompanied by heat loss.

Energy Transformation Conversion of energy from one form to another, such as solar to chemical energy in photosynthesis.