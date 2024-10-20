Leukocytes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Leukocytes Cells crucial for immunity, also known as white blood cells, that defend against pathogens.

Granulocytes White blood cells with visible cytoplasmic granules, including neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils.

Agranulocytes White blood cells without visible cytoplasmic granules, including monocytes and lymphocytes.

Neutrophils Most abundant leukocytes, first responders to infection, capable of phagocytosis and degranulation.

Eosinophils Granulocytes involved in combating parasitic infections and allergic reactions.

Basophils Granulocytes that release histamine, playing a role in allergic reactions and inflammation.

Monocytes Agranulocytes that can differentiate into macrophages or dendritic cells, key in phagocytosis.

Lymphocytes Agranulocytes involved in adaptive immunity, including B cells, T cells, and NK cells.

Macrophages Phagocytic cells derived from monocytes, acting as sentinel cells in tissues.

Dendritic cells Sentinel cells that present antigens to activate adaptive immune responses.

B cells Lymphocytes that produce antibodies as part of the adaptive immune response.

T cells Lymphocytes that mediate cellular immunity, recognizing specific antigens.

Natural Killer cells Innate lymphoid cells that kill a variety of infected or cancerous cells.

Histamine A molecule released by basophils and mast cells, increasing capillary permeability during inflammation.