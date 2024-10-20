Leukocytes definitions Flashcards
Leukocytes definitions
- LeukocytesCells crucial for immunity, also known as white blood cells, that defend against pathogens.
- GranulocytesWhite blood cells with visible cytoplasmic granules, including neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils.
- AgranulocytesWhite blood cells without visible cytoplasmic granules, including monocytes and lymphocytes.
- NeutrophilsMost abundant leukocytes, first responders to infection, capable of phagocytosis and degranulation.
- EosinophilsGranulocytes involved in combating parasitic infections and allergic reactions.
- BasophilsGranulocytes that release histamine, playing a role in allergic reactions and inflammation.
- MonocytesAgranulocytes that can differentiate into macrophages or dendritic cells, key in phagocytosis.
- LymphocytesAgranulocytes involved in adaptive immunity, including B cells, T cells, and NK cells.
- MacrophagesPhagocytic cells derived from monocytes, acting as sentinel cells in tissues.
- Dendritic cellsSentinel cells that present antigens to activate adaptive immune responses.
- B cellsLymphocytes that produce antibodies as part of the adaptive immune response.
- T cellsLymphocytes that mediate cellular immunity, recognizing specific antigens.
- Natural Killer cellsInnate lymphoid cells that kill a variety of infected or cancerous cells.
- HistamineA molecule released by basophils and mast cells, increasing capillary permeability during inflammation.
- PhagocytosisThe process by which cells ingest and digest foreign particles or microbes.