Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Leukocytes definitions Flashcards

Back
Leukocytes definitions
1/15
  • Leukocytes
    Cells crucial for immunity, also known as white blood cells, that defend against pathogens.
  • Granulocytes
    White blood cells with visible cytoplasmic granules, including neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils.
  • Agranulocytes
    White blood cells without visible cytoplasmic granules, including monocytes and lymphocytes.
  • Neutrophils
    Most abundant leukocytes, first responders to infection, capable of phagocytosis and degranulation.
  • Eosinophils
    Granulocytes involved in combating parasitic infections and allergic reactions.
  • Basophils
    Granulocytes that release histamine, playing a role in allergic reactions and inflammation.
  • Monocytes
    Agranulocytes that can differentiate into macrophages or dendritic cells, key in phagocytosis.
  • Lymphocytes
    Agranulocytes involved in adaptive immunity, including B cells, T cells, and NK cells.
  • Macrophages
    Phagocytic cells derived from monocytes, acting as sentinel cells in tissues.
  • Dendritic cells
    Sentinel cells that present antigens to activate adaptive immune responses.
  • B cells
    Lymphocytes that produce antibodies as part of the adaptive immune response.
  • T cells
    Lymphocytes that mediate cellular immunity, recognizing specific antigens.
  • Natural Killer cells
    Innate lymphoid cells that kill a variety of infected or cancerous cells.
  • Histamine
    A molecule released by basophils and mast cells, increasing capillary permeability during inflammation.
  • Phagocytosis
    The process by which cells ingest and digest foreign particles or microbes.