Leukocytes quiz Flashcards

Which of the following leukocytes is not correctly matched with its function: Neutrophils - first responders to infection, Eosinophils - combat parasitic infections, Basophils - release histamine, Lymphocytes - involved in phagocytosis?
Lymphocytes are not involved in phagocytosis; they are pivotal in adaptive immunity.
Leukocytes can undergo diapedesis. What is diapedesis?
Diapedesis is the process by which leukocytes migrate out of the bloodstream into surrounding tissues to perform their functions.
Which leukocyte increases in number during parasitic infections?
Eosinophils increase in number during parasitic infections.
What is the most common type of leukocyte in a healthy adult?
Neutrophils are the most common type of leukocyte in a healthy adult.
Which type of leukocyte releases histamine?
Basophils release histamine to increase capillary permeability and facilitate immune response.
Which of the following statements regarding leukocytes is false: Leukocytes are confined to the bloodstream, Leukocytes can be categorized into granulocytes and agranulocytes, Neutrophils are the most abundant leukocytes, Eosinophils are involved in allergic reactions?
The statement 'Leukocytes are confined to the bloodstream' is false; they can migrate into tissues.
What are the two major groups of leukocytes based on their appearance under a microscope?
The two major groups of leukocytes are granulocytes and agranulocytes.
What is the primary role of eosinophils?
The primary role of eosinophils is to protect against parasitic worms and they are also involved in allergic reactions.
What is the function of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs)?
NETs act as webs of chromatin to trap and immobilize microbes, aiding in their destruction.
What is the role of monocytes in the immune system?
Monocytes can differentiate into macrophages or dendritic cells, which are key in phagocytosis and initiating immune responses.