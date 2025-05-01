Leukocytes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which types of white blood cells (leukocytes) are capable of phagocytosis? Neutrophils, monocytes (which differentiate into macrophages and dendritic cells), macrophages, and dendritic cells are white blood cells capable of phagocytosis.

What is the main function of white blood cells (leukocytes) in the body? The main function of white blood cells is to provide immunity by defending the body against pathogens and foreign substances through various mechanisms such as phagocytosis, production of antimicrobial substances, and coordination of immune responses.

What distinguishes granulocytes from agranulocytes under a light microscope after staining? Granulocytes have cytoplasmic granules that are easily visible under a light microscope after staining, while agranulocytes do not have easily visible granules. Both types may contain granules, but only those in granulocytes are readily observed.

Which leukocyte is the most abundant in the blood and what percentage can it comprise? Neutrophils are the most abundant leukocyte in the blood, making up to 70% of all leukocytes. This makes them the primary responders to infection or tissue damage.

What is the main function of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs)? NETs are webs of chromatin released by neutrophils to trap infecting microbes. This trapping mechanism helps immobilize and contain pathogens at the site of infection.

How do eosinophils contribute to the body's defense against parasitic worms? Eosinophils contain granules with antimicrobial substances and enzymes that disrupt the membrane permeability of parasitic worms. These actions help destroy and kill the parasites.