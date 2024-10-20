Levels of Organization definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Atomic level The smallest level of organization, focusing on the chemistry of the body.

Molecular level Involves the chemistry of the body, including the properties of ions.

Macromolecule level The biochemistry of life, including large biomolecules like proteins, enzymes, lipids, DNA, and RNA.

Cellular level The basic unit of life, including organelles and cell parts.

Tissue level Groups of cells performing a common function.

Organ level Groups of tissues working together to perform a common function.

Organ system level A group of organs working together to perform one common function.

Organismal level The highest level of organization, encompassing the entire organism.

Cytology The study of cells and their functions.

Histology The study of tissues and their structures.

Gross anatomy The study of anatomy that does not require a microscope, often involving dissections.

Structure-function relationship The concept that the structure of a biological entity determines its function.

Ions Charged particles that are essential for various physiological processes.

Lipid bilayers Structures that form the basis of cell membranes, crucial for cellular function.