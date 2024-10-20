Levels of Organization definitions Flashcards
Levels of Organization definitions
- Atomic levelThe smallest level of organization, focusing on the chemistry of the body.
- Molecular levelInvolves the chemistry of the body, including the properties of ions.
- Macromolecule levelThe biochemistry of life, including large biomolecules like proteins, enzymes, lipids, DNA, and RNA.
- Cellular levelThe basic unit of life, including organelles and cell parts.
- Tissue levelGroups of cells performing a common function.
- Organ levelGroups of tissues working together to perform a common function.
- Organ system levelA group of organs working together to perform one common function.
- Organismal levelThe highest level of organization, encompassing the entire organism.
- CytologyThe study of cells and their functions.
- HistologyThe study of tissues and their structures.
- Gross anatomyThe study of anatomy that does not require a microscope, often involving dissections.
- Structure-function relationshipThe concept that the structure of a biological entity determines its function.
- IonsCharged particles that are essential for various physiological processes.
- Lipid bilayersStructures that form the basis of cell membranes, crucial for cellular function.
- EnzymesProteins that catalyze biochemical reactions, essential for metabolism.