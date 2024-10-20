Skip to main content
Levels of Organization definitions Flashcards

Levels of Organization definitions
  • Atomic level
    The smallest level of organization, focusing on the chemistry of the body.
  • Molecular level
    Involves the chemistry of the body, including the properties of ions.
  • Macromolecule level
    The biochemistry of life, including large biomolecules like proteins, enzymes, lipids, DNA, and RNA.
  • Cellular level
    The basic unit of life, including organelles and cell parts.
  • Tissue level
    Groups of cells performing a common function.
  • Organ level
    Groups of tissues working together to perform a common function.
  • Organ system level
    A group of organs working together to perform one common function.
  • Organismal level
    The highest level of organization, encompassing the entire organism.
  • Cytology
    The study of cells and their functions.
  • Histology
    The study of tissues and their structures.
  • Gross anatomy
    The study of anatomy that does not require a microscope, often involving dissections.
  • Structure-function relationship
    The concept that the structure of a biological entity determines its function.
  • Ions
    Charged particles that are essential for various physiological processes.
  • Lipid bilayers
    Structures that form the basis of cell membranes, crucial for cellular function.
  • Enzymes
    Proteins that catalyze biochemical reactions, essential for metabolism.