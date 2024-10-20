Levels of Organization quiz #1 Flashcards

A muscle fiber is what level of organization in the body?
A muscle fiber is at the cellular level of organization.
Which of the following is part of the geosphere? A) Oceans B) Mountains C) Atmosphere D) Rivers
B) Mountains
Which of the following statements about levels of biodiversity is correct? A) Genetic diversity is the variety of genes within a species. B) Species diversity is the variety of ecosystems within a region. C) Ecosystem diversity is the variety of species within a habitat. D) Biodiversity only includes animal species.
A) Genetic diversity is the variety of genes within a species.
What is the relationship between tissues and organs?
Tissues are groups of similar cells that perform a common function, and organs are made up of different types of tissues working together to perform specific functions.
Kohlberg's conventional reasoning level is characterized by which of the following? A) Obedience and punishment orientation B) Social contract orientation C) Interpersonal accord and conformity D) Universal ethical principles
C) Interpersonal accord and conformity
What are the levels of organization?
The levels of organization are atomic/molecular, macromolecule, cellular, tissue, organ, organ system, and organismal.
Which of the following cognitive abilities is possible only at the formal operational stage? A) Object permanence B) Conservation C) Abstract thinking D) Egocentrism
C) Abstract thinking
Which level of organization includes all the other levels of organization?
The organismal level includes all the other levels of organization.
Which level of organization below is the most basic or primary level of organization?
The atomic and molecular level is the most basic or primary level of organization.
Why was having a larger brain advantageous for early hominins?
A larger brain allowed for more complex thought processes, problem-solving abilities, and social interactions, which were advantageous for survival and adaptation.
Which of these is not a function of the layer at D? A) Protection B) Sensation C) Absorption D) Secretion
C) Absorption
The annelid body plan can be described as which of the following? A) Radial symmetry B) Bilateral symmetry C) Asymmetrical D) Segmented
D) Segmented
Which of the following is not a level of organization? A) Cellular B) Tissue C) Organ D) Species
D) Species
At what level of organization is skin?
Skin is at the organ level of organization.
What are the four levels of organization in an organism?
The four levels of organization in an organism are cellular, tissue, organ, and organ system.
Which lists three units of an organ system in order from the simplest to the most complex? A) Cell, tissue, organ B) Organ, tissue, cell C) Tissue, organ, cell D) Organ system, organ, tissue
A) Cell, tissue, organ
What is the correct levels of organization from smallest to largest?
The correct levels of organization from smallest to largest are atomic/molecular, macromolecule, cellular, tissue, organ, organ system, and organismal.
What can be inferred about an area that has an age structure diagram with a pyramid shape?
An area with a pyramid-shaped age structure diagram typically indicates a rapidly growing population with a high birth rate.
What is the correct order of levels of organization?
The correct order of levels of organization is atomic/molecular, macromolecule, cellular, tissue, organ, organ system, and organismal.
What does the population pyramid look like of a rapidly growing country?
The population pyramid of a rapidly growing country typically has a broad base, indicating a high birth rate and a large proportion of young people.
What body part develops from the mesoderm?
The mesoderm gives rise to muscles, bones, and the circulatory system.
The digestive system is an example of what level of organization?
The digestive system is an example of the organ system level of organization.
What level of organization is skin?
Skin is at the organ level of organization.
Which is the least complex level of organization in all living things?
The atomic and molecular level is the least complex level of organization in all living things.
In the levels of classification, where is the tissue level of organization?
The tissue level of organization is above the cellular level and below the organ level.
In which of Piaget's stages can the individual begin to think abstractly?
Individuals begin to think abstractly in Piaget's formal operational stage.
Which Glasgow Coma Score indicates the client is in a deep coma? A) 3 B) 8 C) 12 D) 15
A) 3
Which of the following are examples of levels of organization that make up an organism? A) Cell, tissue, organ B) Atom, molecule, cell C) Organ, organ system, organism D) All of the above
D) All of the above
The stomach is which level of organization?
The stomach is at the organ level of organization.
Organs are made of tissues...which are made of smaller units called...?
Organs are made of tissues, which are made of smaller units called cells.
Which of the following is the most encompassing level of organization? A) Cellular B) Tissue C) Organ D) Organismal
D) Organismal
Which of the following are examples of the organ level of biological organization? A) Heart B) Liver C) Brain D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following lists levels of human structure from the most complex to the simplest? A) Organism, organ system, organ, tissue, cell B) Cell, tissue, organ, organ system, organism C) Organ system, organism, organ, tissue, cell D) Tissue, cell, organ, organ system, organism
A) Organism, organ system, organ, tissue, cell
What is formed when cells of the same type join to perform a common task?
When cells of the same type join to perform a common task, they form a tissue.
Which of the following accurately describes an animal's surface area? A) The total area of its skin B) The area of its internal organs C) The area of its digestive tract D) The area of its respiratory system
A) The total area of its skin
From outermost to innermost, which of the following is the correct order? A) Skin, muscle, bone B) Bone, muscle, skin C) Muscle, skin, bone D) Skin, bone, muscle
A) Skin, muscle, bone
Which of the following is not a primary germ layer? A) Ectoderm B) Mesoderm C) Endoderm D) Epidermis
D) Epidermis
Which of the following structures is not associated with the mesoderm? A) Heart B) Liver C) Brain D) Muscles
C) Brain
Which correctly lists the levels of organization from least complex to most complex?
The levels of organization from least complex to most complex are atomic/molecular, macromolecule, cellular, tissue, organ, organ system, and organismal.
Which of the following is the most complex level of organization? A) Cellular B) Tissue C) Organ D) Organismal