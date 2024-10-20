Levels of Organization quiz #2 Flashcards

From superficial to deep, which of the following is the correct order? A) Skin, muscle, bone B) Bone, muscle, skin C) Muscle, skin, bone D) Skin, bone, muscle
A) Skin, muscle, bone
Which level is the most specific? A) Organism B) Organ system C) Organ D) Tissue
D) Tissue
Which of the following is the correct order of organizational levels? A) Cell, tissue, organ, organ system, organism B) Organism, organ system, organ, tissue, cell C) Tissue, cell, organ, organ system, organism D) Organ system, organism, organ, tissue, cell
A) Cell, tissue, organ, organ system, organism
How does the human body illustrate levels of organization?
The human body illustrates levels of organization by having cells form tissues, tissues form organs, organs form organ systems, and organ systems form the organism.
Which list describes the organization of the human body from the most complex to the least complex? A) Organism, organ system, organ, tissue, cell B) Cell, tissue, organ, organ system, organism C) Organ system, organism, organ, tissue, cell D) Tissue, cell, organ, organ system, organism
A) Organism, organ system, organ, tissue, cell
At which level of structural organization is the stomach?
The stomach is at the organ level of structural organization.
Which level of structural organization is considered to be the highest level?
The organismal level is considered to be the highest level of structural organization.
Which one of the following statements reflects Kohlberg’s preconventional moral reasoning? A) Obeying rules to avoid punishment B) Following laws to maintain social order C) Upholding universal ethical principles D) Seeking approval from others
A) Obeying rules to avoid punishment
Which of these levels of organization includes all the other levels? A) Cellular B) Tissue C) Organ D) Organismal
D) Organismal
Which are included in learning domains? Select all that apply. A) Cognitive B) Affective C) Psychomotor D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following levels of organization is inclusive of all others? A) Cellular B) Tissue C) Organ D) Organismal
D) Organismal
Which is the correct order of structure from smallest to largest?
The correct order of structure from smallest to largest is atomic/molecular, macromolecule, cellular, tissue, organ, organ system, and organismal.
Which level includes all the other levels? A) Cellular B) Tissue C) Organ D) Organismal
D) Organismal
Which sequence represents increasing complexity in humans? A) Cell, tissue, organ, organ system, organism B) Organism, organ system, organ, tissue, cell C) Tissue, cell, organ, organ system, organism D) Organ system, organism, organ, tissue, cell
A) Cell, tissue, organ, organ system, organism
The human respiratory system is an example of what level of organization?
The human respiratory system is an example of the organ system level of organization.
Which of the following structural levels of organization is the most complex? A) Cellular B) Tissue C) Organ D) Organismal
D) Organismal
Which of the following are examples of the organ system level of biological organization? A) Digestive system B) Respiratory system C) Circulatory system D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What are the organizational levels of the human body?
The organizational levels of the human body are atomic/molecular, macromolecule, cellular, tissue, organ, organ system, and organismal.
Why do multicellular organisms need specialized cells?
Multicellular organisms need specialized cells to perform specific functions efficiently, allowing for greater complexity and survival.
What does an age structure diagram show?
An age structure diagram shows the distribution of various age groups in a population, which can indicate growth trends and social dynamics.
What distinguishes a coelomate animal from a pseudocoelomate animal?
A coelomate animal has a true coelom, a body cavity completely lined with mesoderm, while a pseudocoelomate has a body cavity partially lined with mesoderm.
What are the levels of organization in an organism?
The levels of organization in an organism are atomic/molecular, macromolecule, cellular, tissue, organ, organ system, and organismal.
Why do animals such as humans need levels of organization?
Levels of organization allow for specialization and division of labor, enabling complex functions and efficient survival in animals like humans.
Which of the following groups contain organisms that have tissues and organ systems? A) Plants B) Animals C) Fungi D) All of the above
B) Animals
What is an accurate description of the pseudocoelom?
A pseudocoelom is a body cavity that is not completely lined with mesoderm, found in pseudocoelomate animals.
A child in the concrete operational stage will have the most trouble with which of the following? A) Conservation tasks B) Abstract reasoning C) Logical thinking D) Reversibility