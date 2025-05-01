Levels of Organization quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are macromolecules, and why are they important in anatomy and physiology? Macromolecules are large biomolecules such as proteins, enzymes, lipids, DNA, and RNA, and they are essential for the biochemistry of life.

How is the tissue level of organization defined? The tissue level consists of groups of cells performing a common function.

What is an organ system, and how does it relate to organs? An organ system is a group of organs working together to perform one common function.

What is the structure-function relationship in anatomy and physiology? The structure-function relationship means that the way something is structured determines how it functions, and this applies at all levels of organization.

What is histology, and which level of organization does it focus on? Histology is the study of tissues, focusing on the tissue level of organization.

Why is it important to understand the basics of chemistry and biochemistry in anatomy and physiology? Understanding chemistry and biochemistry is important because many physiological processes depend on molecular interactions and the properties of macromolecules.