Lymphoid Cells & Tissues definitions Flashcards

Lymphoid Cells & Tissues definitions

Lymphoid Cells & Tissues definitions
  • Lymphocytes
    White blood cells including T cells, B cells, and NK cells, crucial for adaptive and innate immunity.
  • Macrophages
    White blood cells specialized in phagocytosis, ingesting and breaking down foreign material.
  • Dendritic cells
    White blood cells that capture antigens and present them to activate other immune cells.
  • Reticular cells
    Cells that produce reticular fibers, forming a supportive network in lymphoid tissues.
  • Reticular connective tissue
    A type of loose connective tissue with net-like reticular fibers in its extracellular matrix.
  • Diffuse lymphoid tissue
    Lymphoid tissue with a loose arrangement, widely distributed in the body.
  • Lymphoid follicles
    Densely packed spheres of lymphoid tissue found in lymphoid organs, often with germinal centers.
  • Germinal centers
    Central areas in lymphoid follicles where B cells actively proliferate and divide.
  • Lymphoid organs
    Structures containing lymphoid tissue, such as lymph nodes, but excluding the thymus.
  • Thymus
    An organ specific to T cell development, lacking lymphoid follicles and B cells.
  • Adaptive immunity
    Immune response involving lymphocytes like T and B cells, tailored to specific pathogens.
  • Innate immunity
    Non-specific immune response involving cells like NK cells, providing immediate defense.
  • Phagocytosis
    Process by which cells ingest and break down foreign material.
  • Antigens
    Substances that trigger an immune response, often captured by dendritic cells.
  • Reticular fibers
    Net-like or branched fibers forming a supportive network in lymphoid tissues.