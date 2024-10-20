Lymphoid Cells & Tissues definitions Flashcards
Back
Lymphoid Cells & Tissues definitions
1 student found this helpful
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- LymphocytesWhite blood cells including T cells, B cells, and NK cells, crucial for adaptive and innate immunity.
- MacrophagesWhite blood cells specialized in phagocytosis, ingesting and breaking down foreign material.
- Dendritic cellsWhite blood cells that capture antigens and present them to activate other immune cells.
- Reticular cellsCells that produce reticular fibers, forming a supportive network in lymphoid tissues.
- Reticular connective tissueA type of loose connective tissue with net-like reticular fibers in its extracellular matrix.
- Diffuse lymphoid tissueLymphoid tissue with a loose arrangement, widely distributed in the body.
- Lymphoid folliclesDensely packed spheres of lymphoid tissue found in lymphoid organs, often with germinal centers.
- Germinal centersCentral areas in lymphoid follicles where B cells actively proliferate and divide.
- Lymphoid organsStructures containing lymphoid tissue, such as lymph nodes, but excluding the thymus.
- ThymusAn organ specific to T cell development, lacking lymphoid follicles and B cells.
- Adaptive immunityImmune response involving lymphocytes like T and B cells, tailored to specific pathogens.
- Innate immunityNon-specific immune response involving cells like NK cells, providing immediate defense.
- PhagocytosisProcess by which cells ingest and break down foreign material.
- AntigensSubstances that trigger an immune response, often captured by dendritic cells.
- Reticular fibersNet-like or branched fibers forming a supportive network in lymphoid tissues.