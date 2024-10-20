Lymphoid Cells & Tissues definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lymphocytes White blood cells including T cells, B cells, and NK cells, crucial for adaptive and innate immunity.

Macrophages White blood cells specialized in phagocytosis, ingesting and breaking down foreign material.

Dendritic cells White blood cells that capture antigens and present them to activate other immune cells.

Reticular cells Cells that produce reticular fibers, forming a supportive network in lymphoid tissues.

Reticular connective tissue A type of loose connective tissue with net-like reticular fibers in its extracellular matrix.

Diffuse lymphoid tissue Lymphoid tissue with a loose arrangement, widely distributed in the body.

Lymphoid follicles Densely packed spheres of lymphoid tissue found in lymphoid organs, often with germinal centers.

Germinal centers Central areas in lymphoid follicles where B cells actively proliferate and divide.

Lymphoid organs Structures containing lymphoid tissue, such as lymph nodes, but excluding the thymus.

Thymus An organ specific to T cell development, lacking lymphoid follicles and B cells.

Adaptive immunity Immune response involving lymphocytes like T and B cells, tailored to specific pathogens.

Innate immunity Non-specific immune response involving cells like NK cells, providing immediate defense.

Phagocytosis Process by which cells ingest and break down foreign material.

Antigens Substances that trigger an immune response, often captured by dendritic cells.