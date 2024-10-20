Lymphoid Cells & Tissues quiz Flashcards
Lymphoid Cells & Tissues quiz
Which lymphoid cells are responsible for producing antibodies?
B lymphocytes, or B cells, are responsible for producing antibodies.What are the four types of lymphoid cells?
The four types of lymphoid cells are lymphocytes, macrophages, dendritic cells, and reticular cells.What is the primary function of lymphoid tissue?
The primary function of lymphoid tissue is to support the proliferation and activation of immune cells.What type of connective tissue makes up lymphoid tissue?
Lymphoid tissue is made up of reticular connective tissue.What is the role of macrophages in lymphoid tissues?
Macrophages are specialized for phagocytosis, ingesting and breaking down foreign material.What is the function of dendritic cells in the immune system?
Dendritic cells capture antigens and present them on their surface to activate other immune cells.What is the difference between diffuse lymphoid tissue and lymphoid follicles?
Diffuse lymphoid tissue has a loose arrangement and is widely distributed, while lymphoid follicles are densely packed spheres found in lymphoid organs.Where are lymphoid follicles commonly found?
Lymphoid follicles are commonly found in lymphoid organs, except for the thymus.What is the significance of germinal centers in lymphoid follicles?
Germinal centers are areas where B cells actively proliferate and divide within lymphoid follicles.What is the primary role of reticular cells in lymphoid tissues?
Reticular cells produce reticular fibers that form a supportive network in lymphoid tissues.