Lymphoid Cells & Tissues quiz Flashcards

Lymphoid Cells & Tissues quiz

Lymphoid Cells & Tissues quiz
  • Which lymphoid cells are responsible for producing antibodies?
    B lymphocytes, or B cells, are responsible for producing antibodies.
  • What are the four types of lymphoid cells?
    The four types of lymphoid cells are lymphocytes, macrophages, dendritic cells, and reticular cells.
  • What is the primary function of lymphoid tissue?
    The primary function of lymphoid tissue is to support the proliferation and activation of immune cells.
  • What type of connective tissue makes up lymphoid tissue?
    Lymphoid tissue is made up of reticular connective tissue.
  • What is the role of macrophages in lymphoid tissues?
    Macrophages are specialized for phagocytosis, ingesting and breaking down foreign material.
  • What is the function of dendritic cells in the immune system?
    Dendritic cells capture antigens and present them on their surface to activate other immune cells.
  • What is the difference between diffuse lymphoid tissue and lymphoid follicles?
    Diffuse lymphoid tissue has a loose arrangement and is widely distributed, while lymphoid follicles are densely packed spheres found in lymphoid organs.
  • Where are lymphoid follicles commonly found?
    Lymphoid follicles are commonly found in lymphoid organs, except for the thymus.
  • What is the significance of germinal centers in lymphoid follicles?
    Germinal centers are areas where B cells actively proliferate and divide within lymphoid follicles.
  • What is the primary role of reticular cells in lymphoid tissues?
    Reticular cells produce reticular fibers that form a supportive network in lymphoid tissues.