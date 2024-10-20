Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Major Histocompatibility Complex Surface proteins on host cells that present antigens to T cells for immune response.

Antigen A substance that is recognized by the immune system and can provoke an immune response.

MHC Class I Molecules found on all nucleated cells presenting endogenous antigens to cytotoxic T cells.

MHC Class II Molecules found on antigen-presenting cells presenting exogenous antigens to helper T cells.

Endogenous Antigen Antigens originating from inside the cell, such as viral antigens.

Exogenous Antigen Antigens originating from outside the host cell, presented by MHC class II.

Cytotoxic T Cell A T cell that recognizes antigens presented by MHC class I molecules.

Helper T Cell A T cell that recognizes antigens presented by MHC class II molecules.

CD8 Cell Another term for cytotoxic T cells, interacting with MHC class I.

CD4 Cell Another term for helper T cells, interacting with MHC class II.

Antigen-Presenting Cell Cells like dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells that present antigens via MHC class II.

Macrophage A type of antigen-presenting cell that can display antigens on MHC class II.

Dendritic Cell An antigen-presenting cell that processes antigens and presents them on MHC class II.

B Cell A lymphocyte that can present antigens on MHC class II and produce antibodies.