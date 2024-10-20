Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules definitions Flashcards
Back
Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Major Histocompatibility ComplexSurface proteins on host cells that present antigens to T cells for immune response.
- AntigenA substance that is recognized by the immune system and can provoke an immune response.
- MHC Class IMolecules found on all nucleated cells presenting endogenous antigens to cytotoxic T cells.
- MHC Class IIMolecules found on antigen-presenting cells presenting exogenous antigens to helper T cells.
- Endogenous AntigenAntigens originating from inside the cell, such as viral antigens.
- Exogenous AntigenAntigens originating from outside the host cell, presented by MHC class II.
- Cytotoxic T CellA T cell that recognizes antigens presented by MHC class I molecules.
- Helper T CellA T cell that recognizes antigens presented by MHC class II molecules.
- CD8 CellAnother term for cytotoxic T cells, interacting with MHC class I.
- CD4 CellAnother term for helper T cells, interacting with MHC class II.
- Antigen-Presenting CellCells like dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells that present antigens via MHC class II.
- MacrophageA type of antigen-presenting cell that can display antigens on MHC class II.
- Dendritic CellAn antigen-presenting cell that processes antigens and presents them on MHC class II.
- B CellA lymphocyte that can present antigens on MHC class II and produce antibodies.
- T Cell ReceptorA molecule on T cells that recognizes antigens presented by MHC molecules.