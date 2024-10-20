Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules definitions Flashcards

Back
Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules definitions
1/15
  • Major Histocompatibility Complex
    Surface proteins on host cells that present antigens to T cells for immune response.
  • Antigen
    A substance that is recognized by the immune system and can provoke an immune response.
  • MHC Class I
    Molecules found on all nucleated cells presenting endogenous antigens to cytotoxic T cells.
  • MHC Class II
    Molecules found on antigen-presenting cells presenting exogenous antigens to helper T cells.
  • Endogenous Antigen
    Antigens originating from inside the cell, such as viral antigens.
  • Exogenous Antigen
    Antigens originating from outside the host cell, presented by MHC class II.
  • Cytotoxic T Cell
    A T cell that recognizes antigens presented by MHC class I molecules.
  • Helper T Cell
    A T cell that recognizes antigens presented by MHC class II molecules.
  • CD8 Cell
    Another term for cytotoxic T cells, interacting with MHC class I.
  • CD4 Cell
    Another term for helper T cells, interacting with MHC class II.
  • Antigen-Presenting Cell
    Cells like dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells that present antigens via MHC class II.
  • Macrophage
    A type of antigen-presenting cell that can display antigens on MHC class II.
  • Dendritic Cell
    An antigen-presenting cell that processes antigens and presents them on MHC class II.
  • B Cell
    A lymphocyte that can present antigens on MHC class II and produce antibodies.
  • T Cell Receptor
    A molecule on T cells that recognizes antigens presented by MHC molecules.