Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules quiz Flashcards

Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules quiz
1/14
  • Class II MHC proteins are found on which of the following cell types? A) All nucleated cells B) Antigen-presenting cells C) Red blood cells D) Muscle cells
    B) Antigen-presenting cells
  • Which proteins on the antigen-presenting cell are recognized by the helper T-cell?
    MHC class II proteins are recognized by helper T-cells (CD4 cells).
  • Which class of MHC proteins presents exogenous antigens?
    MHC class II proteins present exogenous antigens.
  • Where are MHC molecules located on a cell?
    MHC molecules are located on the surface of host cells.
  • Which of the following are true of class I major histocompatibility complex (MHC) molecules? A) Found on all nucleated cells B) Present exogenous antigens C) Recognized by helper T-cells D) Found only on antigen-presenting cells
    A) Found on all nucleated cells
  • What happens if a transplanted organ's MHC cells don't match those of the recipient?
    The recipient's immune system may recognize the transplanted organ as foreign and reject it.
  • What is the function of MHC II proteins?
    MHC II proteins present exogenous antigens to helper T-cells (CD4 cells).
  • Which type of antigen-presenting molecule is found on all nucleated cells?
    MHC class I molecules are found on all nucleated cells.
  • Which MHC complex is found on all nucleated cells?
    MHC class I complex is found on all nucleated cells.
  • Which of the following statements regarding MHC II proteins is true? A) Found on all nucleated cells B) Present endogenous antigens C) Recognized by cytotoxic T-cells D) Found on antigen-presenting cells
    D) Found on antigen-presenting cells
  • Which of the following statements regarding MHC I proteins is true? A) Found only on antigen-presenting cells B) Present exogenous antigens C) Recognized by helper T-cells D) Present endogenous antigens
    D) Present endogenous antigens
  • Class II MHC molecules are found on which of the following? A) All nucleated cells B) Antigen-presenting cells C) Red blood cells D) Muscle cells
    B) Antigen-presenting cells
  • What best describes the binding of the CD4 and CD8 co-receptors to MHC molecules?
    CD4 co-receptors bind to MHC class II molecules, while CD8 co-receptors bind to MHC class I molecules.
  • Which of the following cell types does not express MHC class II molecules on its surface? A) Dendritic cells B) Macrophages C) B cells D) Muscle cells
    D) Muscle cells