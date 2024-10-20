Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules quiz Flashcards

Class II MHC proteins are found on which of the following cell types? A) All nucleated cells B) Antigen-presenting cells C) Red blood cells D) Muscle cells
B) Antigen-presenting cells
Which proteins on the antigen-presenting cell are recognized by the helper T-cell?
MHC class II proteins are recognized by helper T-cells (CD4 cells).
Which class of MHC proteins presents exogenous antigens?
MHC class II proteins present exogenous antigens.
Where are MHC molecules located on a cell?
MHC molecules are located on the surface of host cells.
Which of the following are true of class I major histocompatibility complex (MHC) molecules? A) Found on all nucleated cells B) Present exogenous antigens C) Recognized by helper T-cells D) Found only on antigen-presenting cells
A) Found on all nucleated cells
What happens if a transplanted organ's MHC cells don't match those of the recipient?
The recipient's immune system may recognize the transplanted organ as foreign and reject it.
What is the function of MHC II proteins?
MHC II proteins present exogenous antigens to helper T-cells (CD4 cells).
Which type of antigen-presenting molecule is found on all nucleated cells?
MHC class I molecules are found on all nucleated cells.
Which MHC complex is found on all nucleated cells?
MHC class I complex is found on all nucleated cells.
Which of the following statements regarding MHC II proteins is true? A) Found on all nucleated cells B) Present endogenous antigens C) Recognized by cytotoxic T-cells D) Found on antigen-presenting cells
D) Found on antigen-presenting cells
Which of the following statements regarding MHC I proteins is true? A) Found only on antigen-presenting cells B) Present exogenous antigens C) Recognized by helper T-cells D) Present endogenous antigens
D) Present endogenous antigens
Class II MHC molecules are found on which of the following? A) All nucleated cells B) Antigen-presenting cells C) Red blood cells D) Muscle cells
B) Antigen-presenting cells
What best describes the binding of the CD4 and CD8 co-receptors to MHC molecules?
CD4 co-receptors bind to MHC class II molecules, while CD8 co-receptors bind to MHC class I molecules.
Which of the following cell types does not express MHC class II molecules on its surface? A) Dendritic cells B) Macrophages C) B cells D) Muscle cells