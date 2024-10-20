Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Membrane Bound Receptors and Secondary Messengers definitions Flashcards

Back
Membrane Bound Receptors and Secondary Messengers definitions
1/15
  • GPCR
    A class of membrane-bound receptors that initiate signaling cascades, crucial for hormone signaling and other sensory functions.
  • Signaling Cascade
    A series of linked chemical messengers that amplify a signal, similar to a waterfall gaining momentum.
  • Cyclic AMP
    A secondary messenger produced from ATP by adenylate cyclase, crucial for activating protein kinase A.
  • Adenylate Cyclase
    An enzyme that converts ATP to cyclic AMP, playing a key role in the cyclic AMP signaling cascade.
  • Protein Kinase A
    An enzyme activated by cyclic AMP that phosphorylates proteins, triggering cellular responses.
  • Amplification
    The process where a signal is increased in magnitude as it passes through a signaling cascade.
  • Secondary Messenger
    Molecules like cyclic AMP, DAG, and IP3 that relay signals inside the cell, leading to various responses.
  • DAG
    A secondary messenger produced by phospholipase C, involved in activating protein kinase C.
  • IP3
    A secondary messenger that releases calcium ions from cellular stores, influencing various cellular activities.
  • Vasodilation
    The widening of blood vessels, often triggered by cyclic AMP signaling in response to hormones like epinephrine.
  • Vasoconstriction
    The narrowing of blood vessels, which can be induced by different signaling pathways in response to hormones.
  • G Protein
    A protein activated by GPCRs that transmits signals to enzymes like adenylate cyclase in signaling pathways.
  • Phosphorylation
    The addition of a phosphate group to a protein by kinases, altering the protein's function and activity.
  • Hormone
    A signaling molecule that binds to specific receptors to induce changes in target cells.
  • Receptor
    A protein on the cell surface or inside the cell that binds to specific molecules, initiating a cellular response.