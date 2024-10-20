Skip to main content
Membrane Bound Receptors and Secondary Messengers quiz Flashcards

Membrane Bound Receptors and Secondary Messengers quiz
  • Which of these acts as a second messenger?
    Cyclic AMP (cAMP), DAG, and IP3 are examples of second messengers.
  • What property prevents the ligands of cell-surface receptors from entering the cell?
    The ligands of cell-surface receptors are typically hydrophilic, preventing them from crossing the hydrophobic cell membrane.
  • Where do second messengers relay signals?
    Second messengers relay signals inside the cell, often leading to a cascade of reactions that result in a cellular response.
  • What is a second messenger?
    A second messenger is a molecule that transmits signals from a receptor on the cell surface to target molecules inside the cell, amplifying the signal.
  • What type of hormones bind to receptors located on the cell membrane?
    Amino acid-based hormones bind to receptors located on the cell membrane.
  • Where do DAG and IP3 originate?
    DAG and IP3 originate from the cleavage of PIP2 by the enzyme phospholipase C.
  • Which of these is a membrane receptor?
    G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are examples of membrane receptors.
  • What type of hormones use second messengers in a cascade of reactions that trigger a cell response?
    Amino acid-based hormones use second messengers in signaling cascades to trigger cellular responses.
  • What can cause upregulation of a target cell's receptors?
    Upregulation can occur in response to increased hormone levels or prolonged exposure to a hormone.
  • What role do secondary messengers play in cell signaling?
    Secondary messengers amplify the signal from the receptor and initiate a cascade of intracellular reactions leading to a cellular response.
  • What is the function of tyrosine-kinase receptors?
    Tyrosine-kinase receptors function by phosphorylating tyrosine residues on target proteins, initiating a signaling cascade.
  • How does a nonsteroid hormone effect change in a target cell?
    A nonsteroid hormone binds to a cell-surface receptor, activating a second messenger system that triggers a cellular response.
  • What happens when a signaling molecule binds to a ligand-gated ion channel?
    When a signaling molecule binds to a ligand-gated ion channel, it opens the channel, allowing ions to flow across the membrane and alter the cell's electrical state.
  • Which kind of hormones require the use of secondary messengers?
    Amino acid-based hormones require the use of secondary messengers for signal transduction.
  • What second messenger stays in the membrane after cleavage of PIP2?
    DAG remains in the membrane after the cleavage of PIP2.
  • Which of the following correctly describes a second messenger? A) A molecule that binds to a receptor B) A molecule that amplifies a signal inside the cell C) A molecule that directly activates a hormone D) A molecule that inhibits cellular responses
    B) A molecule that amplifies a signal inside the cell
  • Once a GPCR is activated, what happens next?
    Once a GPCR is activated, it activates a G protein, which then initiates a signaling cascade inside the cell.
  • Where are the receptors for hydrophilic hormones located?
    The receptors for hydrophilic hormones are located on the cell membrane.
  • Which of the following are among the most common second messengers? A) ATP B) cAMP C) Calcium ions D) DAG E) IP3
    B) cAMP, D) DAG, E) IP3
  • Which of the following does not require the release of a first messenger? A) Steroid hormone signaling B) Amino acid-based hormone signaling C) GPCR activation D) Tyrosine kinase receptor activation
    A) Steroid hormone signaling
  • What is the second messenger in the receptor tyrosine kinase signaling pathway?
    Receptor tyrosine kinase pathways typically do not use second messengers like cAMP; they directly phosphorylate proteins.
  • What second messenger most directly causes calcium ions to be released from intracellular stores?
    IP3 most directly causes the release of calcium ions from intracellular stores.
  • Where are peptide hormone receptors found?
    Peptide hormone receptors are found on the cell membrane.
  • Under what condition will a target cell always respond quickly to an extracellular signal?
    A target cell will respond quickly if it has a high density of receptors for the specific extracellular signal.
  • What type of receptor requires an effector protein to initiate a signal?
    G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) require an effector protein, such as a G protein, to initiate a signal.