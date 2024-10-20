Skip to main content
Microscopes definitions Flashcards

Microscopes definitions
  • Microscope
    An optical instrument used to visualize objects too small to be seen by the naked eye, such as cells.
  • Light Microscope
    A tool that uses light to magnify small objects, suitable for viewing most cells and bacteria.
  • Electron Microscope
    A powerful tool using electrons for high magnification, capable of visualizing viruses and molecules.
  • Scanning Electron Microscope
    An electron microscope used to visualize external cell surfaces and structures.
  • Transmission Electron Microscope
    An electron microscope used to visualize internal cell structures and organelles.
  • Magnification
    The process of enlarging the appearance of an object using optical instruments.
  • Eukaryotic Cells
    Cells with a nucleus, generally larger than prokaryotic cells, including most plant and animal cells.
  • Prokaryotic Cells
    Cells without a nucleus, generally smaller, including most bacteria and archaea.
  • Viruses
    Microscopic infectious agents that can only be visualized with electron microscopes.
  • Proteins
    Large molecules essential for cell structure and function, visible with electron microscopes.
  • Lipids
    Molecules that form cell membranes, visible with electron microscopes.
  • Atoms
    The smallest units of matter, visualized using electron microscopes.
  • Organelles
    Specialized structures within cells, visible with transmission electron microscopes.
  • Archaea
    A domain of single-celled microorganisms, similar to bacteria, visible with light microscopes.
  • Bacteria
    Single-celled microorganisms, visible with light microscopes, smaller than eukaryotic cells.