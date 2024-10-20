Microscopes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Microscope An optical instrument used to visualize objects too small to be seen by the naked eye, such as cells.

Light Microscope A tool that uses light to magnify small objects, suitable for viewing most cells and bacteria.

Electron Microscope A powerful tool using electrons for high magnification, capable of visualizing viruses and molecules.

Scanning Electron Microscope An electron microscope used to visualize external cell surfaces and structures.

Transmission Electron Microscope An electron microscope used to visualize internal cell structures and organelles.

Magnification The process of enlarging the appearance of an object using optical instruments.

Eukaryotic Cells Cells with a nucleus, generally larger than prokaryotic cells, including most plant and animal cells.

Prokaryotic Cells Cells without a nucleus, generally smaller, including most bacteria and archaea.

Viruses Microscopic infectious agents that can only be visualized with electron microscopes.

Proteins Large molecules essential for cell structure and function, visible with electron microscopes.

Lipids Molecules that form cell membranes, visible with electron microscopes.

Atoms The smallest units of matter, visualized using electron microscopes.

Organelles Specialized structures within cells, visible with transmission electron microscopes.

Archaea A domain of single-celled microorganisms, similar to bacteria, visible with light microscopes.