Microscopes quiz Flashcards

Microscopes quiz
Microscopes quiz
What focus knob do you use first to find your specimen?
The coarse adjustment knob is used first to find your specimen.What is the magnification of the ocular lens?
The magnification of the ocular lens is typically 10x.What is the purpose of the immersion oil that is used with the 100x objective?
The purpose of immersion oil is to improve resolution by reducing light refraction.Why does immersion oil improve resolution?
Immersion oil improves resolution by minimizing light refraction between the slide and the objective lens.When would a scientist use an oil immersion lens?
A scientist would use an oil immersion lens when viewing very small specimens, such as bacteria, at high magnification.Which knob cannot be turned when observing a specimen using the high powered objective?
The coarse adjustment knob should not be turned when observing a specimen using the high powered objective.What is important to remember when using oil immersion?
It is important to remember to clean the lens and slide after using oil immersion to prevent damage and ensure clear viewing.What are advantages to using a wet mount slide preparation?
Advantages of using a wet mount slide preparation include the ability to observe living organisms and their movement.What did you need to do before viewing the slide at 100x?
Before viewing the slide at 100x, you need to focus the specimen using lower magnification objectives and apply immersion oil.What is the purpose of the coarse adjustment knob?
The purpose of the coarse adjustment knob is to bring the specimen into general focus.Oil immersion microscopy uses which objective lens?
Oil immersion microscopy uses the 100x objective lens.When using the oil-immersion lens objective, what precautions should be taken?
When using the oil-immersion lens objective, ensure the lens is clean and apply oil carefully to avoid air bubbles.Why should you not move the stage too close to the lens?
You should not move the stage too close to the lens to prevent damaging the lens or the slide.