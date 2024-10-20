Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells definitions Flashcards

Back
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells definitions
1 student found this helpful
1/15
  • Osteoprogenitors
    Bone stem cells in periosteum and endosteum that develop into osteoblasts for bone formation.
  • Osteoblasts
    Cells that secrete bone matrix, including collagen and enzymes for hydroxyapatite crystal formation.
  • Osteocytes
    Mature bone cells in lacunae that maintain bone matrix and monitor stress.
  • Osteoclasts
    Multinucleated cells that break down bone matrix for remodeling and calcium regulation.
  • Extracellular Matrix
    Non-cellular component of bone tissue, composed of collagen and hydroxyapatite crystals.
  • Periosteum
    Connective tissue lining the outer surface of bones, containing osteoprogenitor cells.
  • Endosteum
    Thin membrane lining the inner surface of bones, housing osteoprogenitor cells.
  • Lacunae
    Small cavities in bone matrix where osteocytes reside.
  • Canaliculi
    Tiny channels in bone matrix allowing nutrient exchange and communication between osteocytes.
  • Hydroxyapatite
    Calcium phosphate crystals providing bone hardness and strength.
  • Collagen
    Protein fibers in bone matrix, providing flexibility and tensile strength.
  • Bone Remodeling
    Process of bone renewal involving osteoclasts and osteoblasts for maintenance and growth.
  • Calcium Homeostasis
    Regulation of calcium levels in the body, involving bone resorption and formation.
  • Ruffled Border
    Specialized structure of osteoclasts increasing surface area for bone resorption.
  • Osteolysis
    Process of breaking down bone matrix by osteoclasts for resorption.