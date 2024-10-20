Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Osteoprogenitors Bone stem cells in periosteum and endosteum that develop into osteoblasts for bone formation.

Osteoblasts Cells that secrete bone matrix, including collagen and enzymes for hydroxyapatite crystal formation.

Osteocytes Mature bone cells in lacunae that maintain bone matrix and monitor stress.

Osteoclasts Multinucleated cells that break down bone matrix for remodeling and calcium regulation.

Extracellular Matrix Non-cellular component of bone tissue, composed of collagen and hydroxyapatite crystals.

Periosteum Connective tissue lining the outer surface of bones, containing osteoprogenitor cells.

Endosteum Thin membrane lining the inner surface of bones, housing osteoprogenitor cells.

Lacunae Small cavities in bone matrix where osteocytes reside.

Canaliculi Tiny channels in bone matrix allowing nutrient exchange and communication between osteocytes.

Hydroxyapatite Calcium phosphate crystals providing bone hardness and strength.

Collagen Protein fibers in bone matrix, providing flexibility and tensile strength.

Bone Remodeling Process of bone renewal involving osteoclasts and osteoblasts for maintenance and growth.

Calcium Homeostasis Regulation of calcium levels in the body, involving bone resorption and formation.

Ruffled Border Specialized structure of osteoclasts increasing surface area for bone resorption.