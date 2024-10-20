Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells quiz
  • What are mature bone cells found within lacunae of compact bone called?
    Mature bone cells found within lacunae of compact bone are called osteocytes.
  • What is the space that houses osteocytes?
    The space that houses osteocytes is called a lacuna.
  • Which bone cells are derived from osteoblasts?
    Osteocytes are derived from osteoblasts.
  • What are the four primary types of cells found only in bone tissue?
    The four primary types of cells found only in bone tissue are osteoprogenitors, osteoblasts, osteocytes, and osteoclasts.
  • Which bone cells are responsible for laying down new bone for growth and repair?
    Osteoblasts are responsible for laying down new bone for growth and repair.
  • What cells produce the collagen and inorganic salts of bone matrix?
    Osteoblasts produce the collagen and inorganic salts of the bone matrix.
  • Which type of bone cell is responsible for removing bone?
    Osteoclasts are responsible for removing bone.
  • Which type of bone cell is responsible for making bone?
    Osteoblasts are responsible for making bone.
  • Which bone cells produce the organic bone matrix?
    Osteoblasts produce the organic bone matrix.
  • Which of the following bone cell types is primarily responsible for initiating ossification of bone? Options: A) Osteoprogenitors B) Osteoblasts C) Osteocytes D) Osteoclasts
    B) Osteoblasts are primarily responsible for initiating ossification of bone.
  • Which of the following types of bone cells are responsible for removing and recycling bone? Options: A) Osteoprogenitors B) Osteoblasts C) Osteocytes D) Osteoclasts
    D) Osteoclasts are responsible for removing and recycling bone.