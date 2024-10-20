Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells quiz Flashcards
What are mature bone cells found within lacunae of compact bone called?
Mature bone cells found within lacunae of compact bone are called osteocytes.What is the space that houses osteocytes?
The space that houses osteocytes is called a lacuna.Which bone cells are derived from osteoblasts?
Osteocytes are derived from osteoblasts.What are the four primary types of cells found only in bone tissue?
The four primary types of cells found only in bone tissue are osteoprogenitors, osteoblasts, osteocytes, and osteoclasts.Which bone cells are responsible for laying down new bone for growth and repair?
Osteoblasts are responsible for laying down new bone for growth and repair.What cells produce the collagen and inorganic salts of bone matrix?
Osteoblasts produce the collagen and inorganic salts of the bone matrix.Which type of bone cell is responsible for removing bone?
Osteoclasts are responsible for removing bone.Which type of bone cell is responsible for making bone?
Osteoblasts are responsible for making bone.Which bone cells produce the organic bone matrix?
Osteoblasts produce the organic bone matrix.Which of the following bone cell types is primarily responsible for initiating ossification of bone? Options: A) Osteoprogenitors B) Osteoblasts C) Osteocytes D) Osteoclasts
B) Osteoblasts are primarily responsible for initiating ossification of bone.Which of the following types of bone cells are responsible for removing and recycling bone? Options: A) Osteoprogenitors B) Osteoblasts C) Osteocytes D) Osteoclasts
D) Osteoclasts are responsible for removing and recycling bone.