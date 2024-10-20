Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Bone Matrix The extracellular matrix of bone, consisting of inorganic and organic components, providing hardness and strength.

Inorganic Matrix Part of the bone matrix made of mineral crystals, primarily hydroxyapatite, contributing to bone hardness.

Hydroxyapatite A mineral crystal composed of calcium and phosphate, making up two-thirds of bone mass and providing hardness.

Calcium An essential element in hydroxyapatite crystals, contributing to the hardness of bones.

Phosphate A component of hydroxyapatite crystals, working with calcium to provide bone hardness.

Organic Matrix Also known as osteoid, it consists mainly of collagen fibers, contributing to bone strength and flexibility.

Osteoid The organic component of the bone matrix, primarily composed of collagen fibers, providing strength.

Collagen Fibers Strong, flexible protein fibers in the organic matrix, making bones tough and resistant to breaking.

Ground Substance A component of the organic matrix, consisting of proteins that support collagen fibers.

Cast A structure using strong, flexible fibers with hard materials to create a tough, protective covering.

Fiberglass A material similar to a cast, using fibers to provide strength and flexibility.

Carbon Fiber A strong, flexible material used in technology, similar to the concept of bone matrix.