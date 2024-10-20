Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix definitions
  • Bone Matrix
    The extracellular matrix of bone, consisting of inorganic and organic components, providing hardness and strength.
  • Inorganic Matrix
    Part of the bone matrix made of mineral crystals, primarily hydroxyapatite, contributing to bone hardness.
  • Hydroxyapatite
    A mineral crystal composed of calcium and phosphate, making up two-thirds of bone mass and providing hardness.
  • Calcium
    An essential element in hydroxyapatite crystals, contributing to the hardness of bones.
  • Phosphate
    A component of hydroxyapatite crystals, working with calcium to provide bone hardness.
  • Organic Matrix
    Also known as osteoid, it consists mainly of collagen fibers, contributing to bone strength and flexibility.
  • Osteoid
    The organic component of the bone matrix, primarily composed of collagen fibers, providing strength.
  • Collagen Fibers
    Strong, flexible protein fibers in the organic matrix, making bones tough and resistant to breaking.
  • Ground Substance
    A component of the organic matrix, consisting of proteins that support collagen fibers.
