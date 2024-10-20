Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix definitions Flashcards
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix definitions
- Bone MatrixThe extracellular matrix of bone, consisting of inorganic and organic components, providing hardness and strength.
- Inorganic MatrixPart of the bone matrix made of mineral crystals, primarily hydroxyapatite, contributing to bone hardness.
- HydroxyapatiteA mineral crystal composed of calcium and phosphate, making up two-thirds of bone mass and providing hardness.
- CalciumAn essential element in hydroxyapatite crystals, contributing to the hardness of bones.
- PhosphateA component of hydroxyapatite crystals, working with calcium to provide bone hardness.
- Organic MatrixAlso known as osteoid, it consists mainly of collagen fibers, contributing to bone strength and flexibility.
- OsteoidThe organic component of the bone matrix, primarily composed of collagen fibers, providing strength.
- Collagen FibersStrong, flexible protein fibers in the organic matrix, making bones tough and resistant to breaking.
- Ground SubstanceA component of the organic matrix, consisting of proteins that support collagen fibers.
- CastA structure using strong, flexible fibers with hard materials to create a tough, protective covering.
- FiberglassA material similar to a cast, using fibers to provide strength and flexibility.
- Carbon FiberA strong, flexible material used in technology, similar to the concept of bone matrix.
- Horsehair PlasterAn old construction material combining horsehair with plaster for strength and flexibility.