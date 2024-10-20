Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix quiz Flashcards
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix quiz
What are the two main components of the bone matrix?
The bone matrix consists of the inorganic matrix made of hydroxyapatite and the organic matrix composed mainly of collagen fibers.What is the primary mineral in the inorganic matrix of bone?
The primary mineral in the inorganic matrix is hydroxyapatite, which consists of calcium and phosphate.How does the inorganic matrix contribute to bone properties?
The inorganic matrix provides hardness to bones due to the presence of hydroxyapatite crystals.What role do collagen fibers play in the bone matrix?
Collagen fibers in the organic matrix contribute to the strength and flexibility of bones.What percentage of bone mass is made up by the inorganic matrix?
The inorganic matrix makes up two-thirds of the bone mass.How does the organic matrix prevent bones from being fragile?
The organic matrix, mainly composed of collagen fibers, makes bones strong and resistant to breaking.What analogy is used to describe the function of collagen fibers in bones?
Collagen fibers are compared to gauze, which is flexible and tough, making bones resistant to breaking.What is the function of the ground substance in the organic matrix?
The ground substance in the organic matrix consists of proteins that contribute to the overall structure but are less significant than collagen.How do technologies like casts utilize the principles of bone matrix composition?
Casts combine strong, flexible fibers with hard materials to create tough structures, similar to the bone matrix.What is the significance of hydroxyapatite in bone health?
Hydroxyapatite is crucial for bone hardness and requires adequate calcium intake for strong bones.