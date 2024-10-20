Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae definitions Flashcards
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae definitions
- TrabeculaeSmall rods or struts in spongy bone, aligning with stress lines to provide strength.
- Spongy BoneBone with a sponge-like appearance, containing trabeculae and lacking organized osteons.
- LamellaeLayers of bone matrix found within trabeculae, not arranged in rings like in compact bone.
- OsteocytesBone cells residing in lacunae within the trabeculae, connected by canaliculi.
- LacunaeSmall spaces within trabeculae where osteocytes reside.
- CanaliculiTiny channels in trabeculae allowing osteocytes to exchange materials.
- Cancellous BoneAnother term for spongy bone, derived from Latin meaning lattice.
- Trabecular BoneAnother term for spongy bone, named after the trabeculae.
- Bone MatrixThe intercellular substance of bone tissue, forming lamellae in trabeculae.
- Blood VesselsStructures weaving through spongy bone, supplying nutrients and removing waste.
- Stress LinesPatterns along which trabeculae align to effectively handle weight.
- ScaffoldingA structure likened to trabeculae, with cross pieces and vertical bars for support.