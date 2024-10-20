Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae definitions

Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae definitions
  • Trabeculae
    Small rods or struts in spongy bone, aligning with stress lines to provide strength.
  • Spongy Bone
    Bone with a sponge-like appearance, containing trabeculae and lacking organized osteons.
  • Lamellae
    Layers of bone matrix found within trabeculae, not arranged in rings like in compact bone.
  • Osteocytes
    Bone cells residing in lacunae within the trabeculae, connected by canaliculi.
  • Lacunae
    Small spaces within trabeculae where osteocytes reside.
  • Canaliculi
    Tiny channels in trabeculae allowing osteocytes to exchange materials.
  • Cancellous Bone
    Another term for spongy bone, derived from Latin meaning lattice.
  • Trabecular Bone
    Another term for spongy bone, named after the trabeculae.
  • Bone Matrix
    The intercellular substance of bone tissue, forming lamellae in trabeculae.
  • Blood Vessels
    Structures weaving through spongy bone, supplying nutrients and removing waste.
  • Stress Lines
    Patterns along which trabeculae align to effectively handle weight.
  • Scaffolding
    A structure likened to trabeculae, with cross pieces and vertical bars for support.