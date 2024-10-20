Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Trabeculae Small rods or struts in spongy bone, aligning with stress lines to provide strength.

Spongy Bone Bone with a sponge-like appearance, containing trabeculae and lacking organized osteons.

Lamellae Layers of bone matrix found within trabeculae, not arranged in rings like in compact bone.

Osteocytes Bone cells residing in lacunae within the trabeculae, connected by canaliculi.

Lacunae Small spaces within trabeculae where osteocytes reside.

Canaliculi Tiny channels in trabeculae allowing osteocytes to exchange materials.

Cancellous Bone Another term for spongy bone, derived from Latin meaning lattice.

Trabecular Bone Another term for spongy bone, named after the trabeculae.

Bone Matrix The intercellular substance of bone tissue, forming lamellae in trabeculae.

Blood Vessels Structures weaving through spongy bone, supplying nutrients and removing waste.

Stress Lines Patterns along which trabeculae align to effectively handle weight.