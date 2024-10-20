Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae quiz Flashcards

Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae quiz
1/10
  • What is found in the spaces between trabeculae in spongy bone?
    Blood vessels weave through the spaces, providing nutrients and waste removal for bone cells.
  • Which of the following is false about trabecular bone? A) It contains well-organized osteons. B) It aligns with lines of stress. C) It contains osteocytes in lacunae. D) It is also known as cancellous bone.
    A) It contains well-organized osteons.
  • What structural feature is missing in trabeculae compared to compact bone?
    Trabeculae lack well-organized osteons and central canals.
  • How do trabeculae contribute to bone strength?
    Trabeculae align with the lines of stress to handle weight effectively.
  • What are the small spaces within trabeculae where osteocytes reside called?
    The small spaces are called lacunae.
  • What is the function of canaliculi in trabeculae?
    Canaliculi allow osteocytes to exchange materials.
  • What is another name for spongy bone?
    Spongy bone is also known as trabecular bone or cancellous bone.
  • What is the origin of the term 'trabeculae'?
    The term 'trabeculae' comes from the Greek meaning 'a beam' or 'timbers'.
  • How do blood vessels interact with trabeculae in spongy bone?
    Blood vessels wrap through the spongy bone, providing nutrients to bone cells in the trabeculae.
  • What analogy is used to describe the arrangement of trabeculae in spongy bone?
    The arrangement of trabeculae is likened to scaffolding, with cross pieces and bars aligned to handle weight.