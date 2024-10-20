Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae quiz Flashcards

What is found in the spaces between trabeculae in spongy bone?
Blood vessels weave through the spaces, providing nutrients and waste removal for bone cells.
Which of the following is false about trabecular bone? A) It contains well-organized osteons. B) It aligns with lines of stress. C) It contains osteocytes in lacunae. D) It is also known as cancellous bone.
A) It contains well-organized osteons.
What structural feature is missing in trabeculae compared to compact bone?
Trabeculae lack well-organized osteons and central canals.
How do trabeculae contribute to bone strength?
Trabeculae align with the lines of stress to handle weight effectively.
What are the small spaces within trabeculae where osteocytes reside called?
The small spaces are called lacunae.
What is the function of canaliculi in trabeculae?
Canaliculi allow osteocytes to exchange materials.
What is another name for spongy bone?
Spongy bone is also known as trabecular bone or cancellous bone.
What is the origin of the term 'trabeculae'?
The term 'trabeculae' comes from the Greek meaning 'a beam' or 'timbers'.
How do blood vessels interact with trabeculae in spongy bone?
Blood vessels wrap through the spongy bone, providing nutrients to bone cells in the trabeculae.
What analogy is used to describe the arrangement of trabeculae in spongy bone?
The arrangement of trabeculae is likened to scaffolding, with cross pieces and bars aligned to handle weight.