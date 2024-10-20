Mitochondria & Chloroplasts definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Mitochondria Organelles known as the powerhouse of the cell, synthesizing ATP through cellular respiration.

ATP Adenosine Triphosphate, a high-energy molecule used to power cellular reactions.

Cristae Folds in the inner mitochondrial membrane that increase surface area for ATP production.

Matrix The innermost region of mitochondria containing enzymes, ribosomes, and mitochondrial DNA.

Chloroplasts Green organelles in plant cells that perform photosynthesis to produce glucose and oxygen.

Photosynthesis Process using sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen.

Thylakoids Interconnected pancake-shaped sacs within chloroplasts crucial for photosynthesis.

Grana Stacks of thylakoids within chloroplasts where light-dependent reactions occur.

Stroma Innermost region of chloroplasts containing enzymes, ribosomes, and chloroplast DNA.

Outer Membrane The smooth external layer of mitochondria and chloroplasts.

Inner Membrane The internal layer of mitochondria and chloroplasts, folded in mitochondria.

Intermembrane Space Region between the outer and inner membranes of mitochondria.

Ribosomes Structures within mitochondria and chloroplasts for protein synthesis.

Mitochondrial DNA Circular DNA found within the mitochondria, independent of nuclear DNA.