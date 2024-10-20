Mitochondria & Chloroplasts definitions Flashcards
Back
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- MitochondriaOrganelles known as the powerhouse of the cell, synthesizing ATP through cellular respiration.
- ATPAdenosine Triphosphate, a high-energy molecule used to power cellular reactions.
- CristaeFolds in the inner mitochondrial membrane that increase surface area for ATP production.
- MatrixThe innermost region of mitochondria containing enzymes, ribosomes, and mitochondrial DNA.
- ChloroplastsGreen organelles in plant cells that perform photosynthesis to produce glucose and oxygen.
- PhotosynthesisProcess using sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen.
- ThylakoidsInterconnected pancake-shaped sacs within chloroplasts crucial for photosynthesis.
- GranaStacks of thylakoids within chloroplasts where light-dependent reactions occur.
- StromaInnermost region of chloroplasts containing enzymes, ribosomes, and chloroplast DNA.
- Outer MembraneThe smooth external layer of mitochondria and chloroplasts.
- Inner MembraneThe internal layer of mitochondria and chloroplasts, folded in mitochondria.
- Intermembrane SpaceRegion between the outer and inner membranes of mitochondria.
- RibosomesStructures within mitochondria and chloroplasts for protein synthesis.
- Mitochondrial DNACircular DNA found within the mitochondria, independent of nuclear DNA.
- Chloroplast DNAGenetic material within chloroplasts, distinct from nuclear DNA.