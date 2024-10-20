Mitochondria & Chloroplasts definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts definitions

Mitochondria & Chloroplasts definitions
  • Mitochondria
    Organelles known as the powerhouse of the cell, synthesizing ATP through cellular respiration.
  • ATP
    Adenosine Triphosphate, a high-energy molecule used to power cellular reactions.
  • Cristae
    Folds in the inner mitochondrial membrane that increase surface area for ATP production.
  • Matrix
    The innermost region of mitochondria containing enzymes, ribosomes, and mitochondrial DNA.
  • Chloroplasts
    Green organelles in plant cells that perform photosynthesis to produce glucose and oxygen.
  • Photosynthesis
    Process using sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen.
  • Thylakoids
    Interconnected pancake-shaped sacs within chloroplasts crucial for photosynthesis.
  • Grana
    Stacks of thylakoids within chloroplasts where light-dependent reactions occur.
  • Stroma
    Innermost region of chloroplasts containing enzymes, ribosomes, and chloroplast DNA.
  • Outer Membrane
    The smooth external layer of mitochondria and chloroplasts.
  • Inner Membrane
    The internal layer of mitochondria and chloroplasts, folded in mitochondria.
  • Intermembrane Space
    Region between the outer and inner membranes of mitochondria.
  • Ribosomes
    Structures within mitochondria and chloroplasts for protein synthesis.
  • Mitochondrial DNA
    Circular DNA found within the mitochondria, independent of nuclear DNA.
  • Chloroplast DNA
    Genetic material within chloroplasts, distinct from nuclear DNA.