Mitochondria & Chloroplasts quiz Flashcards

The nucleus and mitochondria share which of the following features? A) Both have double membranes B) Both contain DNA C) Both perform cellular respiration D) Both synthesize ATP
B) Both contain DNA
Which of the following explains mitochondria function for the heart? A) They store oxygen B) They produce glucose C) They generate ATP for energy D) They synthesize proteins
C) They generate ATP for energy
What are the folds in mitochondrial membranes called?
The folds in mitochondrial membranes are called cristae.
Where in the human body would you find cells with a large number of mitochondria? Why?
Cells with a large number of mitochondria are found in muscle tissues because they require a lot of energy for contraction.
Why would muscle cells need more mitochondria?
Muscle cells need more mitochondria to meet the high energy demands required for muscle contraction.
Which part of the mitochondrion contains the proteins that carry out oxidative phosphorylation?
The inner mitochondrial membrane contains the proteins that carry out oxidative phosphorylation.
Which three of the following statements are correct regarding mitochondrial structure? A) Mitochondria have two membranes B) Mitochondria contain chlorophyll C) Mitochondria have their own DNA D) Mitochondria perform photosynthesis E) Mitochondria have cristae
A) Mitochondria have two membranes, C) Mitochondria have their own DNA, E) Mitochondria have cristae
How does the function of the mitochondrion differ from the function of the cell membrane?
The mitochondrion generates ATP through cellular respiration, while the cell membrane regulates the movement of substances in and out of the cell.
Which part of the mitochondrion contains porins?
The outer mitochondrial membrane contains porins.
The inner folds of the mitochondria membrane (cristae) serve what purpose?
The cristae increase the surface area for oxidative phosphorylation, enhancing ATP production.
Which process does not occur within a mitochondrion in a eukaryotic cell? A) Glycolysis B) Oxidative phosphorylation C) Krebs cycle D) ATP synthesis
A) Glycolysis
What is the structure and function of the mitochondrion?
Mitochondria have a double membrane structure with an outer membrane and a folded inner membrane called cristae. They function as the powerhouse of the cell, producing ATP through cellular respiration.