Natural Killer Cells definitions Flashcards

Natural Killer Cells Lymphocytes part of innate immunity, lacking antigen specificity, targeting cells with irregular surface patterns.

Innate Immunity The body's first line of defense, involving non-specific responses to pathogens.

Adaptive Immunity Immune response involving specific recognition of antigens, primarily by T cells and B cells.

Lymphocytes White blood cells, including NK cells, T cells, and B cells, crucial for immune responses.

Antigen A molecule capable of inducing an immune response, typically recognized by antibodies or T cells.

MHC Class I Molecules on cell surfaces presenting antigens to T cells, absence recognized by NK cells.

Apoptosis Programmed cell death, a mechanism used by NK cells to eliminate infected cells.

Perforin A protein released by NK cells creating pores in target cell membranes, aiding in apoptosis.

Protease Enzymes in NK cell granules that degrade proteins, contributing to target cell apoptosis.

Antibody Proteins produced by B cells that bind to specific antigens, marking them for immune response.

IgG A type of antibody that can bind to pathogens, facilitating NK cell recognition via the Fc region.

Fc Region The constant region of an antibody, recognized by NK cells during antibody-dependent cytotoxicity.

Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity A process where NK cells induce apoptosis in cells marked by antibodies.

Cytotoxic Granules Vesicles in NK cells containing perforin and proteases, released to induce apoptosis in target cells.