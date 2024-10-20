Skip to main content
Natural Killer Cells definitions Flashcards

Natural Killer Cells definitions
  • Natural Killer Cells
    Lymphocytes part of innate immunity, lacking antigen specificity, targeting cells with irregular surface patterns.
  • Innate Immunity
    The body's first line of defense, involving non-specific responses to pathogens.
  • Adaptive Immunity
    Immune response involving specific recognition of antigens, primarily by T cells and B cells.
  • Lymphocytes
    White blood cells, including NK cells, T cells, and B cells, crucial for immune responses.
  • Antigen
    A molecule capable of inducing an immune response, typically recognized by antibodies or T cells.
  • MHC Class I
    Molecules on cell surfaces presenting antigens to T cells, absence recognized by NK cells.
  • Apoptosis
    Programmed cell death, a mechanism used by NK cells to eliminate infected cells.
  • Perforin
    A protein released by NK cells creating pores in target cell membranes, aiding in apoptosis.
  • Protease
    Enzymes in NK cell granules that degrade proteins, contributing to target cell apoptosis.
  • Antibody
    Proteins produced by B cells that bind to specific antigens, marking them for immune response.
  • IgG
    A type of antibody that can bind to pathogens, facilitating NK cell recognition via the Fc region.
  • Fc Region
    The constant region of an antibody, recognized by NK cells during antibody-dependent cytotoxicity.
  • Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity
    A process where NK cells induce apoptosis in cells marked by antibodies.
  • Cytotoxic Granules
    Vesicles in NK cells containing perforin and proteases, released to induce apoptosis in target cells.
  • Irregular Patterns
    Cell surface anomalies recognized by NK cells, such as absence of MHC class I molecules.