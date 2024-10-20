Natural Killer Cells quiz Flashcards

Which of the following is not a characteristic of natural killer (NK) cells? A) Part of innate immunity B) Require specific antigen recognition C) Induce apoptosis in infected cells D) Recognize absence of MHC class I molecules
B) Require specific antigen recognition
Which of the following statements about natural killer cells is false? A) NK cells are part of adaptive immunity B) NK cells can induce apoptosis C) NK cells recognize the absence of MHC class I D) NK cells can interact with IgG antibodies
A) NK cells are part of adaptive immunity
What type of immunity are natural killer cells a part of?
Natural killer cells are part of innate immunity.
How do NK cells recognize infected host cells?
NK cells recognize infected host cells by identifying irregular patterns such as the absence of MHC class I molecules.
What substances do NK cells release to induce apoptosis?
NK cells release cytotoxic substances like perforin and protease-containing granules to induce apoptosis.
What is the role of perforin released by NK cells?
Perforin creates pores in the membrane of the infected host cell, facilitating apoptosis.
What is antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC)?
ADCC is a process where NK cells bind to the Fc region of IgG antibodies on infected cells, leading to apoptosis.
How do viruses interfere with NK cell recognition?
Viruses can interfere with antigen presentation, leading to the absence of MHC class I molecules on infected cells.
What is the significance of the Fc region in NK cell function?
The Fc region of IgG antibodies allows NK cells to recognize and bind to infected cells, initiating ADCC.
Can NK cells interact with components of adaptive immunity?
Yes, NK cells can interact with components of adaptive immunity, such as IgG antibodies, to enhance their function.