Noncovalent Bonds definitions Flashcards
Back
Noncovalent Bonds definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Noncovalent BondsInteractions between atoms due to full or partial charges, without electron sharing.
- Electrostatic InteractionsStrong interactions between charged particles, crucial in biological systems.
- Van der Waals InteractionsWeak interactions between molecules, not extensively covered in biology.
- Ionic BondsStrong electrostatic attractions between oppositely charged ions.
- Hydrogen BondsAttractive forces between a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom.
- Covalent BondsChemical bonds involving the sharing of electron pairs between atoms.
- Partial ChargesUnequal distribution of electrons leading to slight positive or negative charges.
- Full ChargesComplete transfer of electrons resulting in fully charged ions.
- Chemical BondsForces holding atoms together in molecules, including covalent and noncovalent types.
- Biology CourseFocuses on strong electrostatic interactions like ionic and hydrogen bonds.