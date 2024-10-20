Skip to main content
Noncovalent Bonds definitions Flashcards

Noncovalent Bonds definitions
  • Noncovalent Bonds
    Interactions between atoms due to full or partial charges, without electron sharing.
  • Electrostatic Interactions
    Strong interactions between charged particles, crucial in biological systems.
  • Van der Waals Interactions
    Weak interactions between molecules, not extensively covered in biology.
  • Ionic Bonds
    Strong electrostatic attractions between oppositely charged ions.
  • Hydrogen Bonds
    Attractive forces between a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom.
  • Covalent Bonds
    Chemical bonds involving the sharing of electron pairs between atoms.
  • Partial Charges
    Unequal distribution of electrons leading to slight positive or negative charges.
  • Full Charges
    Complete transfer of electrons resulting in fully charged ions.
  • Chemical Bonds
    Forces holding atoms together in molecules, including covalent and noncovalent types.
  • Biology Course
    Focuses on strong electrostatic interactions like ionic and hydrogen bonds.