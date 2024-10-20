Noncovalent Bonds definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Noncovalent Bonds Interactions between atoms due to full or partial charges, without electron sharing.

Electrostatic Interactions Strong interactions between charged particles, crucial in biological systems.

Van der Waals Interactions Weak interactions between molecules, not extensively covered in biology.

Ionic Bonds Strong electrostatic attractions between oppositely charged ions.

Hydrogen Bonds Attractive forces between a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom.

Covalent Bonds Chemical bonds involving the sharing of electron pairs between atoms.

Partial Charges Unequal distribution of electrons leading to slight positive or negative charges.

Full Charges Complete transfer of electrons resulting in fully charged ions.

Chemical Bonds Forces holding atoms together in molecules, including covalent and noncovalent types.