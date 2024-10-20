Organization of DNA in the Cell definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Genome The complete set of all DNA in a cell, encompassing all genetic material.

Histone Proteins around which DNA wraps, forming the core of nucleosomes.

Nucleosome A unit of DNA wrapped around a core of eight histone proteins.

Chromatin Loosely packed nucleosomes found in non-dividing cells.

Chromosome Tightly packed nucleosomes found in dividing cells.

Sister Chromatid One of two identical halves of a replicated chromosome.

Centromere The region where sister chromatids are joined, resembling a chromosome's waist.

DNA Replication The process of creating an exact copy of a cell's DNA.

DNA Synthesis Another term for DNA replication, emphasizing the creation of new DNA.

DNA Duplication Synonymous with DNA replication, highlighting the doubling of DNA content.

Genetic Material Molecules, primarily DNA, that determine inherited traits.

Unreplicated Chromosome A chromosome that has not yet undergone DNA replication.

Replicated Chromosome A chromosome that has undergone DNA replication, consisting of two sister chromatids.

Non-dividing Cell A cell in a state where DNA is organized as chromatin.