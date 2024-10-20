Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Organization of DNA in the Cell definitions Flashcards

Back
Organization of DNA in the Cell definitions
1/15
  • Genome
    The complete set of all DNA in a cell, encompassing all genetic material.
  • Histone
    Proteins around which DNA wraps, forming the core of nucleosomes.
  • Nucleosome
    A unit of DNA wrapped around a core of eight histone proteins.
  • Chromatin
    Loosely packed nucleosomes found in non-dividing cells.
  • Chromosome
    Tightly packed nucleosomes found in dividing cells.
  • Sister Chromatid
    One of two identical halves of a replicated chromosome.
  • Centromere
    The region where sister chromatids are joined, resembling a chromosome's waist.
  • DNA Replication
    The process of creating an exact copy of a cell's DNA.
  • DNA Synthesis
    Another term for DNA replication, emphasizing the creation of new DNA.
  • DNA Duplication
    Synonymous with DNA replication, highlighting the doubling of DNA content.
  • Genetic Material
    Molecules, primarily DNA, that determine inherited traits.
  • Unreplicated Chromosome
    A chromosome that has not yet undergone DNA replication.
  • Replicated Chromosome
    A chromosome that has undergone DNA replication, consisting of two sister chromatids.
  • Non-dividing Cell
    A cell in a state where DNA is organized as chromatin.
  • Dividing Cell
    A cell in a state where DNA is organized as chromosomes.