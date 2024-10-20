Organization of DNA in the Cell definitions Flashcards
Back
Organization of DNA in the Cell definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- GenomeThe complete set of all DNA in a cell, encompassing all genetic material.
- HistoneProteins around which DNA wraps, forming the core of nucleosomes.
- NucleosomeA unit of DNA wrapped around a core of eight histone proteins.
- ChromatinLoosely packed nucleosomes found in non-dividing cells.
- ChromosomeTightly packed nucleosomes found in dividing cells.
- Sister ChromatidOne of two identical halves of a replicated chromosome.
- CentromereThe region where sister chromatids are joined, resembling a chromosome's waist.
- DNA ReplicationThe process of creating an exact copy of a cell's DNA.
- DNA SynthesisAnother term for DNA replication, emphasizing the creation of new DNA.
- DNA DuplicationSynonymous with DNA replication, highlighting the doubling of DNA content.
- Genetic MaterialMolecules, primarily DNA, that determine inherited traits.
- Unreplicated ChromosomeA chromosome that has not yet undergone DNA replication.
- Replicated ChromosomeA chromosome that has undergone DNA replication, consisting of two sister chromatids.
- Non-dividing CellA cell in a state where DNA is organized as chromatin.
- Dividing CellA cell in a state where DNA is organized as chromosomes.