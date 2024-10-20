Organization of DNA in the Cell quiz Flashcards
Organization of DNA in the Cell quiz
What is the best description of the structure of a chromosome in the nucleus of a non-dividing cell?
In a non-dividing cell, chromosomes are in the form of loosely packed chromatin, consisting of DNA wrapped around histone proteins forming nucleosomes.What do the dark and light bands represent on a chromosome?
The dark and light bands on a chromosome represent regions of tightly and loosely packed DNA, respectively, indicating different levels of gene activity.Where are chromosomes found in an animal cell?
Chromosomes are found in the nucleus of an animal cell.Where are chromosomes found in the human body, and what are chromosomes made of?
Chromosomes are found in the nucleus of every cell in the human body and are made of DNA and proteins called histones.What is the role of histone proteins in DNA organization?
Histone proteins form the core of nucleosomes around which DNA is wrapped, helping to organize and compact the DNA within the cell.How does DNA replication affect the structure of chromosomes?
DNA replication converts unreplicated chromosomes into replicated chromosomes, each consisting of two identical sister chromatids joined at the centromere.What is the difference between chromatin and chromosomes?
Chromatin is loosely packed DNA found in non-dividing cells, while chromosomes are tightly packed DNA found in dividing cells.What is the genome?
The genome is the complete set of all of a cell's DNA, encompassing all genetic material.What is the centromere's function in a chromosome?
The centromere is the region where sister chromatids are joined, resembling the 'waist' of the chromosome.What happens to DNA during cell division?
During cell division, DNA condenses from chromatin into tightly packed chromosomes to facilitate proper segregation into daughter cells.