Origin and Insertion definitions Flashcards

Origin and Insertion definitions
  • Origin
    The stationary attachment point of a muscle, which does not move during contraction.
  • Insertion
    The mobile attachment point of a muscle, which moves towards the origin during contraction.
  • Bicep Brachii
    A major muscle of the upper arm with origin at the shoulder and insertion on the forearm, facilitating arm flexion.
  • Bicep Femoris
    A hamstring muscle with origins at the ischium and femur, and insertion on the tibia and fibula, aiding knee flexion.
  • Vastus Intermedius
    A muscle involved in leg extension, originating on the femur and inserting at the tibial tuberosity.
  • Abduction
    Movement of a limb away from the midline of the body, facilitated by muscles like the gluteus medius.
  • Adduction
    Movement of a limb towards the midline of the body, facilitated by muscles like the adductor longus.
  • Gluteus Medius
    A muscle that facilitates abduction, with origin on the ilium and insertion on the greater trochanter.
  • Adductor Longus
    A muscle that facilitates adduction, with origin on the pubis and insertion on the femur.
  • Piriformis
    A muscle supporting leg rotation, with origin on the sacrum and insertion on the greater trochanter.
  • Flexion
    A movement that decreases the angle between two body parts, such as bending the knee.
  • Extension
    A movement that increases the angle between two body parts, such as straightening the leg.
  • Greater Trochanter
    A bony prominence on the femur where muscles like the gluteus medius and piriformis insert.
  • Tibial Tuberosity
    A bony prominence on the tibia where muscles like the vastus intermedius insert.
  • Sacrum
    A triangular bone at the base of the spine, serving as an origin for muscles like the piriformis.