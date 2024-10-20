Origin and Insertion definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Origin The stationary attachment point of a muscle, which does not move during contraction.

Insertion The mobile attachment point of a muscle, which moves towards the origin during contraction.

Bicep Brachii A major muscle of the upper arm with origin at the shoulder and insertion on the forearm, facilitating arm flexion.

Bicep Femoris A hamstring muscle with origins at the ischium and femur, and insertion on the tibia and fibula, aiding knee flexion.

Vastus Intermedius A muscle involved in leg extension, originating on the femur and inserting at the tibial tuberosity.

Abduction Movement of a limb away from the midline of the body, facilitated by muscles like the gluteus medius.

Adduction Movement of a limb towards the midline of the body, facilitated by muscles like the adductor longus.

Gluteus Medius A muscle that facilitates abduction, with origin on the ilium and insertion on the greater trochanter.

Adductor Longus A muscle that facilitates adduction, with origin on the pubis and insertion on the femur.

Piriformis A muscle supporting leg rotation, with origin on the sacrum and insertion on the greater trochanter.

Flexion A movement that decreases the angle between two body parts, such as bending the knee.

Extension A movement that increases the angle between two body parts, such as straightening the leg.

Greater Trochanter A bony prominence on the femur where muscles like the gluteus medius and piriformis insert.

Tibial Tuberosity A bony prominence on the tibia where muscles like the vastus intermedius insert.