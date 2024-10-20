Origin and Insertion definitions Flashcards
Back
Origin and Insertion definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- OriginThe stationary attachment point of a muscle, which does not move during contraction.
- InsertionThe mobile attachment point of a muscle, which moves towards the origin during contraction.
- Bicep BrachiiA major muscle of the upper arm with origin at the shoulder and insertion on the forearm, facilitating arm flexion.
- Bicep FemorisA hamstring muscle with origins at the ischium and femur, and insertion on the tibia and fibula, aiding knee flexion.
- Vastus IntermediusA muscle involved in leg extension, originating on the femur and inserting at the tibial tuberosity.
- AbductionMovement of a limb away from the midline of the body, facilitated by muscles like the gluteus medius.
- AdductionMovement of a limb towards the midline of the body, facilitated by muscles like the adductor longus.
- Gluteus MediusA muscle that facilitates abduction, with origin on the ilium and insertion on the greater trochanter.
- Adductor LongusA muscle that facilitates adduction, with origin on the pubis and insertion on the femur.
- PiriformisA muscle supporting leg rotation, with origin on the sacrum and insertion on the greater trochanter.
- FlexionA movement that decreases the angle between two body parts, such as bending the knee.
- ExtensionA movement that increases the angle between two body parts, such as straightening the leg.
- Greater TrochanterA bony prominence on the femur where muscles like the gluteus medius and piriformis insert.
- Tibial TuberosityA bony prominence on the tibia where muscles like the vastus intermedius insert.
- SacrumA triangular bone at the base of the spine, serving as an origin for muscles like the piriformis.