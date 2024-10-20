Skip to main content
Origin and Insertion quiz Flashcards

Origin and Insertion quiz
  • What attaches skeletal muscle to bone?
    Tendons attach skeletal muscle to bone.
  • How are skeletal muscles attached to bones?
    Skeletal muscles are attached to bones via tendons, which connect the muscle's insertion to the bone.
  • What do tendons connect skeletal muscles to?
    Tendons connect skeletal muscles to bones.
  • What is the stationary attachment point of a muscle called?
    The stationary attachment point of a muscle is called the origin.
  • What is the mobile attachment point of a muscle called?
    The mobile attachment point of a muscle is called the insertion.
  • What movement does the bicep brachii facilitate?
    The bicep brachii facilitates arm flexion.
  • Where does the bicep femoris originate and insert?
    The bicep femoris originates at the ischium and femur and inserts on the tibia and fibula.
  • What movement is facilitated by the vastus intermedius muscle?
    The vastus intermedius muscle facilitates leg extension.
  • Which muscle is involved in abduction of the leg?
    The gluteus medius is involved in abduction of the leg.
  • What is the role of the piriformis muscle?
    The piriformis muscle supports rotational movements of the leg.