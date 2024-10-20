Origin and Insertion quiz Flashcards
Origin and Insertion quiz
What attaches skeletal muscle to bone?
Tendons attach skeletal muscle to bone.How are skeletal muscles attached to bones?
Skeletal muscles are attached to bones via tendons, which connect the muscle's insertion to the bone.What do tendons connect skeletal muscles to?
Tendons connect skeletal muscles to bones.What is the stationary attachment point of a muscle called?
The stationary attachment point of a muscle is called the origin.What is the mobile attachment point of a muscle called?
The mobile attachment point of a muscle is called the insertion.What movement does the bicep brachii facilitate?
The bicep brachii facilitates arm flexion.Where does the bicep femoris originate and insert?
The bicep femoris originates at the ischium and femur and inserts on the tibia and fibula.What movement is facilitated by the vastus intermedius muscle?
The vastus intermedius muscle facilitates leg extension.Which muscle is involved in abduction of the leg?
The gluteus medius is involved in abduction of the leg.What is the role of the piriformis muscle?
The piriformis muscle supports rotational movements of the leg.