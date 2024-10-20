Osmosis definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Osmosis Passive diffusion of water across a semipermeable membrane driven by solute concentration differences.

Semipermeable membrane A barrier that allows certain substances to pass while blocking others, crucial for osmosis.

Solvent A substance, typically water in biology, that dissolves solutes, facilitating osmosis.

Tonicity Relative concentration of solutes in solutions, affecting water movement across membranes.

Hypotonic Solution with lower solute concentration, causing water to flow into cells, potentially swelling them.

Isotonic Solution with equal solute concentration, maintaining cell size as water enters and exits equally.

Hypertonic Solution with higher solute concentration, drawing water out of cells, leading to shrinkage.

Turgor pressure Pressure exerted by water inside the cell against the cell wall, crucial for plant rigidity.

Cell lysis Bursting of a cell due to excessive water intake in hypotonic environments, common in animal cells.

Dehydration Loss of water from cells in hypertonic environments, causing shrinkage and potential cell death.

Biological membrane A semipermeable structure surrounding cells, regulating substance passage and facilitating osmosis.

Solute Substance dissolved in a solvent, determining the tonicity of a solution.

Water concentration Amount of water in a solution, inversely related to solute concentration in osmosis.

Cell wall Rigid structure in plant cells preventing lysis in hypotonic environments by maintaining shape.