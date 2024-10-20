Osmosis quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Osmosis quiz
Crenation can result from a change in which of the following: hypotonic, isotonic, or hypertonic solutions?
Crenation can result from a change in which of the following: hypotonic, isotonic, or hypertonic solutions?
Crenation occurs in hypertonic solutions where cells lose water and shrink.
Crenation can result from a change in which of the following: hypotonic, isotonic, or hypertonic solutions?
Crenation occurs in hypertonic solutions where cells lose water and shrink.
What type of solution is perfect for animal cells: hypotonic, isotonic, or hypertonic?
Animal cells prefer isotonic solutions to maintain their size and avoid lysis or dehydration.
Plasma oncotic pressure is created by the movement of which of the following: water, solutes, or proteins?
Plasma oncotic pressure is primarily created by proteins, particularly albumin, in the blood.
What is the osmolarity of the filtrate at the end of the proximal tubule?
The osmolarity of the filtrate at the end of the proximal tubule is typically isotonic to plasma.
Why is excretion important in order to achieve osmotic balance?
Excretion helps remove excess solutes and water, maintaining osmotic balance and preventing cell damage.
Which of the following are strategies that organisms use to maintain osmotic balance: osmoregulation, diffusion, or active transport?
Organisms use osmoregulation and active transport to maintain osmotic balance.
What type of solution is typically preferred in animals: hypotonic, isotonic, or hypertonic?
Animals typically prefer isotonic solutions to maintain cellular homeostasis.
What happens when body cells are placed in a hypertonic solution?
In a hypertonic solution, body cells lose water and shrink, leading to dehydration.
What percentage of water was absorbed?
The percentage of water absorbed depends on the specific context and conditions, such as the type of solution and cell type.
How does water move during osmosis in terms of solute concentration?
During osmosis, water moves from areas of lower solute concentration (hypotonic) to areas of higher solute concentration (hypertonic).