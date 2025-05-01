Osmosis quiz #1 Flashcards

What is osmosis, and how does the direction of water movement relate to the tonicity of solutions on either side of a semipermeable membrane?
Osmosis is the passive diffusion of water across a semipermeable membrane, driven by differences in solute concentration. Water moves from a hypotonic solution (lower solute, higher water concentration) to a hypertonic solution (higher solute, lower water concentration) to equalize solute concentrations on both sides of the membrane.
How do hypotonic, isotonic, and hypertonic environments affect animal and plant cells differently, and which environments do each type of cell prefer?
In a hypotonic environment, animal cells may swell and burst (lyse), while plant cells become turgid and maintain structure due to their cell wall—plant cells prefer hypotonic environments. In an isotonic environment, animal cells maintain their size and function optimally, so they prefer this condition; plant cells do not gain turgor pressure and are less supported. In a hypertonic environment, both animal and plant cells lose water and shrink; animal cells dehydrate and may die, while plant cells lose turgor pressure and wilt—neither cell type prefers hypertonic environments.
What does the term 'tonicity' refer to when discussing osmosis?
Tonicity refers to the relative concentration of solutes in two solutions separated by a semipermeable membrane.
Why must terms like hypotonic, isotonic, and hypertonic always be used in comparison between two regions?
These terms are comparative and describe the solute concentration of one region relative to another, such as the inside versus the outside of a cell.