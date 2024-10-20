Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen definitions Flashcards

- AntibodiesProteins secreted by plasma cells that bind to specific antigens to protect against pathogens.
- AntigensMolecules or molecular structures that are recognized by antibodies, triggering an immune response.
- OpsonizationProcess where antibodies enhance phagocytosis by marking microbes for engulfment by phagocytes.
- PhagocytosisThe engulfing and digestion of microbes or particles by phagocytes like macrophages.
- Complement SystemA group of proteins activated by antibodies that enhance immune responses like inflammation and cell lysis.
- Classical PathwayA complement system activation route initiated by antibodies binding to antigens.
- NeutralizationThe process by which antibodies render toxins and viruses ineffective and harmless.
- AgglutinationClumping of antigens by antibodies, facilitating easier phagocytosis of pathogens.
- Cross LinkingBinding of a single antibody to multiple antigens, leading to agglutination.
- Antibody-dependent Cell-mediated CytotoxicityA process where NK cells kill infected cells bound by antibodies, abbreviated as ADCC.
- Natural Killer CellsImmune cells that target and kill infected host cells marked by antibodies.
- ApoptosisProgrammed cell death triggered by signals from immune cells like NK cells.
- SerologyThe scientific study of blood serum, focusing on antigen-antibody reactions.
- ImmobilizationThe prevention of microbe movement by antibodies binding to structures like flagella.
- Plasma CellsCells that secrete antibodies as part of the adaptive immune response.