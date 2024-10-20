Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Antibodies Proteins secreted by plasma cells that bind to specific antigens to protect against pathogens.

Antigens Molecules or molecular structures that are recognized by antibodies, triggering an immune response.

Opsonization Process where antibodies enhance phagocytosis by marking microbes for engulfment by phagocytes.

Phagocytosis The engulfing and digestion of microbes or particles by phagocytes like macrophages.

Complement System A group of proteins activated by antibodies that enhance immune responses like inflammation and cell lysis.

Classical Pathway A complement system activation route initiated by antibodies binding to antigens.

Neutralization The process by which antibodies render toxins and viruses ineffective and harmless.

Agglutination Clumping of antigens by antibodies, facilitating easier phagocytosis of pathogens.

Cross Linking Binding of a single antibody to multiple antigens, leading to agglutination.

Antibody-dependent Cell-mediated Cytotoxicity A process where NK cells kill infected cells bound by antibodies, abbreviated as ADCC.

Natural Killer Cells Immune cells that target and kill infected host cells marked by antibodies.

Apoptosis Programmed cell death triggered by signals from immune cells like NK cells.

Serology The scientific study of blood serum, focusing on antigen-antibody reactions.

Immobilization The prevention of microbe movement by antibodies binding to structures like flagella.