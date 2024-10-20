Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen definitions

Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen definitions
  • Antibodies
    Proteins secreted by plasma cells that bind to specific antigens to protect against pathogens.
  • Antigens
    Molecules or molecular structures that are recognized by antibodies, triggering an immune response.
  • Opsonization
    Process where antibodies enhance phagocytosis by marking microbes for engulfment by phagocytes.
  • Phagocytosis
    The engulfing and digestion of microbes or particles by phagocytes like macrophages.
  • Complement System
    A group of proteins activated by antibodies that enhance immune responses like inflammation and cell lysis.
  • Classical Pathway
    A complement system activation route initiated by antibodies binding to antigens.
  • Neutralization
    The process by which antibodies render toxins and viruses ineffective and harmless.
  • Agglutination
    Clumping of antigens by antibodies, facilitating easier phagocytosis of pathogens.
  • Cross Linking
    Binding of a single antibody to multiple antigens, leading to agglutination.
  • Antibody-dependent Cell-mediated Cytotoxicity
    A process where NK cells kill infected cells bound by antibodies, abbreviated as ADCC.
  • Natural Killer Cells
    Immune cells that target and kill infected host cells marked by antibodies.
  • Apoptosis
    Programmed cell death triggered by signals from immune cells like NK cells.
  • Serology
    The scientific study of blood serum, focusing on antigen-antibody reactions.
  • Immobilization
    The prevention of microbe movement by antibodies binding to structures like flagella.
  • Plasma Cells
    Cells that secrete antibodies as part of the adaptive immune response.