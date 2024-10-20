Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen quiz

Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen quiz
  • Which process involves antibodies enhancing phagocytosis by marking pathogens for destruction?
    Opsonization is the process where antibodies enhance phagocytosis by marking pathogens for destruction.
  • How do antibodies prevent microbes from adhering to host cells?
    Antibodies prevent microbes from adhering to host cells by blocking the interaction between microbial antigens and host cell receptors.
  • What is the role of antibodies in the activation of the complement system?
    Antibodies activate the complement system via the classical pathway, leading to inflammation and cell lysis.
  • How do antibodies neutralize toxins and viruses?
    Antibodies neutralize toxins and viruses by binding to them, rendering them ineffective and harmless.
  • What is agglutination in the context of antibody-antigen interactions?
    Agglutination is the clumping of antigens by antibodies, facilitating easier phagocytosis of grouped pathogens.
  • What is antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC)?
    ADCC is a process where natural killer cells target and kill infected host cells bound by antibodies.
  • What is the scientific study of blood serum and its antigen-antibody reactions called?
    The scientific study of blood serum and its antigen-antibody reactions is called serology.
  • How do antibodies immobilize microbes?
    Antibodies immobilize microbes by binding to structures like flagella, preventing their movement.
  • What happens when antibodies bind to multiple antigens?
    When antibodies bind to multiple antigens, they cause cross-linking, leading to agglutination or clumping.
  • What is the outcome of antibody binding that involves natural killer cells?
    The outcome is antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC), where natural killer cells kill antibody-bound infected cells.