Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen quiz Flashcards
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen quiz
Which process involves antibodies enhancing phagocytosis by marking pathogens for destruction?
Opsonization is the process where antibodies enhance phagocytosis by marking pathogens for destruction.How do antibodies prevent microbes from adhering to host cells?
Antibodies prevent microbes from adhering to host cells by blocking the interaction between microbial antigens and host cell receptors.What is the role of antibodies in the activation of the complement system?
Antibodies activate the complement system via the classical pathway, leading to inflammation and cell lysis.How do antibodies neutralize toxins and viruses?
Antibodies neutralize toxins and viruses by binding to them, rendering them ineffective and harmless.What is agglutination in the context of antibody-antigen interactions?
Agglutination is the clumping of antigens by antibodies, facilitating easier phagocytosis of grouped pathogens.What is antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC)?
ADCC is a process where natural killer cells target and kill infected host cells bound by antibodies.What is the scientific study of blood serum and its antigen-antibody reactions called?
The scientific study of blood serum and its antigen-antibody reactions is called serology.How do antibodies immobilize microbes?
Antibodies immobilize microbes by binding to structures like flagella, preventing their movement.What happens when antibodies bind to multiple antigens?
When antibodies bind to multiple antigens, they cause cross-linking, leading to agglutination or clumping.What is the outcome of antibody binding that involves natural killer cells?
The outcome is antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC), where natural killer cells kill antibody-bound infected cells.