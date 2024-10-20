Overview of Lymphoid Organs definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lymphoid organs Organs with significant lymphoid cells and tissues, supporting immune functions.

Primary lymphoid organs Sites where T and B cells mature and become immunocompetent.

Secondary lymphoid organs Locations where T and B cells first encounter antigens and activate immune responses.

Thymus Primary lymphoid organ where T cells develop and mature.

Red bone marrow Primary lymphoid organ where B cells mature and T cells are initially produced.

T cells Lymphocytes that develop in the thymus and participate in immune responses.

B cells Lymphocytes that mature in the red bone marrow and participate in immune responses.

Lymph nodes Secondary lymphoid organs scattered throughout the body, involved in immune responses.

Spleen Secondary lymphoid organ involved in filtering blood and immune responses.

MALT Mucosal associated lymphoid tissues, including tonsils and Peyer's patches.

Tonsils MALT located in the head, involved in immune responses.

Peyer's patches MALT located in the digestive system, involved in immune responses.

Immunocompetent State of being capable of carrying out an effective immune response.

Antigens Substances that trigger an immune response when encountered by lymphocytes.