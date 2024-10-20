Overview of Lymphoid Organs definitions Flashcards
Back
Overview of Lymphoid Organs definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Lymphoid organsOrgans with significant lymphoid cells and tissues, supporting immune functions.
- Primary lymphoid organsSites where T and B cells mature and become immunocompetent.
- Secondary lymphoid organsLocations where T and B cells first encounter antigens and activate immune responses.
- ThymusPrimary lymphoid organ where T cells develop and mature.
- Red bone marrowPrimary lymphoid organ where B cells mature and T cells are initially produced.
- T cellsLymphocytes that develop in the thymus and participate in immune responses.
- B cellsLymphocytes that mature in the red bone marrow and participate in immune responses.
- Lymph nodesSecondary lymphoid organs scattered throughout the body, involved in immune responses.
- SpleenSecondary lymphoid organ involved in filtering blood and immune responses.
- MALTMucosal associated lymphoid tissues, including tonsils and Peyer's patches.
- TonsilsMALT located in the head, involved in immune responses.
- Peyer's patchesMALT located in the digestive system, involved in immune responses.
- ImmunocompetentState of being capable of carrying out an effective immune response.
- AntigensSubstances that trigger an immune response when encountered by lymphocytes.
- PathogenAn organism or substance capable of causing disease, targeted by immune responses.