Overview of Lymphoid Organs definitions Flashcards

Overview of Lymphoid Organs definitions

Overview of Lymphoid Organs definitions
  • Lymphoid organs
    Organs with significant lymphoid cells and tissues, supporting immune functions.
  • Primary lymphoid organs
    Sites where T and B cells mature and become immunocompetent.
  • Secondary lymphoid organs
    Locations where T and B cells first encounter antigens and activate immune responses.
  • Thymus
    Primary lymphoid organ where T cells develop and mature.
  • Red bone marrow
    Primary lymphoid organ where B cells mature and T cells are initially produced.
  • T cells
    Lymphocytes that develop in the thymus and participate in immune responses.
  • B cells
    Lymphocytes that mature in the red bone marrow and participate in immune responses.
  • Lymph nodes
    Secondary lymphoid organs scattered throughout the body, involved in immune responses.
  • Spleen
    Secondary lymphoid organ involved in filtering blood and immune responses.
  • MALT
    Mucosal associated lymphoid tissues, including tonsils and Peyer's patches.
  • Tonsils
    MALT located in the head, involved in immune responses.
  • Peyer's patches
    MALT located in the digestive system, involved in immune responses.
  • Immunocompetent
    State of being capable of carrying out an effective immune response.
  • Antigens
    Substances that trigger an immune response when encountered by lymphocytes.
  • Pathogen
    An organism or substance capable of causing disease, targeted by immune responses.