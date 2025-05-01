Overview of Lymphoid Organs quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the primary lymphoid organs, and what is their main function in the immune system?
The primary lymphoid organs are the thymus and red bone marrow. Their main function is to provide sites where T and B lymphocytes mature and become immunocompetent, meaning they are capable of mounting an immune response. However, immune responses do not occur in these organs.
How do secondary lymphoid organs differ from primary lymphoid organs in terms of immune response?
Secondary lymphoid organs, such as lymph nodes, spleen, tonsils, and Peyer's patches, are where T and B cells first encounter antigens and actively participate in immune responses. In contrast, primary lymphoid organs are only sites of lymphocyte maturation and do not directly participate in immune responses.
Where do T cells and B cells mature, and what happens to them after maturation?
T cells mature in the thymus, while B cells mature in the red bone marrow. After maturation, both types of cells migrate to secondary lymphoid organs, where they can encounter antigens and become activated to participate in immune responses.
What are the two main categories of lymphoid organs?
The two main categories are primary lymphoid organs and secondary lymphoid organs.
Name three examples of secondary lymphoid organs.
Examples include lymph nodes, spleen, and tonsils (as well as Peyer's patches in the digestive system).
What does it mean for a lymphocyte to become immunocompetent?
It means the lymphocyte is capable of carrying out an effective and appropriate immune response toward a specific pathogen or antigen.
Where are both T and B cells initially produced, and what is the next step for each cell type?
Both are initially produced in the red bone marrow; B cells remain there to mature, while T cells migrate to the thymus to complete maturation.