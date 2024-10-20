Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Pancreas definitions Flashcards

Back
Pancreas definitions
1/15
  • Pancreatic Juice
    A mixture of water, inactive enzymes, and bicarbonate produced by the pancreas to aid digestion.
  • Amylase
    An enzyme in pancreatic juice that digests starches into smaller molecules.
  • Proteases
    Enzymes in pancreatic juice that digest proteins, including trypsinogen which activates other enzymes.
  • Lipases
    Enzymes in pancreatic juice responsible for digesting lipids in the diet.
  • Nucleases
    Enzymes in pancreatic juice that digest nucleic acids like DNA and RNA.
  • Bicarbonate
    A component of pancreatic juice that neutralizes acidic chyme from the stomach.
  • Duodenum
    The first section of the small intestine where pancreatic juice is released.
  • Pancreatic Duct
    The main duct in the pancreas that transports pancreatic juice to the small intestine.
  • Acini
    Clusters of secretory cells in the pancreas that produce inactive digestive enzymes.
  • Acinar Cells
    Cells within acini that secrete inactive digestive enzymes into ducts.
  • Duct Cells
    Cells lining pancreatic ducts that secrete water and bicarbonate.
  • Head
    The round, medial end of the pancreas near the duodenum.
  • Body
    The middle section of the pancreas between the head and tail.
  • Tail
    The pointy, lateral end of the pancreas extending towards the left side of the body.
  • Accessory Pancreatic Duct
    An additional duct in some individuals that may transport pancreatic juice.