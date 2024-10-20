Pancreas definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Pancreatic Juice A mixture of water, inactive enzymes, and bicarbonate produced by the pancreas to aid digestion.

Amylase An enzyme in pancreatic juice that digests starches into smaller molecules.

Proteases Enzymes in pancreatic juice that digest proteins, including trypsinogen which activates other enzymes.

Lipases Enzymes in pancreatic juice responsible for digesting lipids in the diet.

Nucleases Enzymes in pancreatic juice that digest nucleic acids like DNA and RNA.

Bicarbonate A component of pancreatic juice that neutralizes acidic chyme from the stomach.

Duodenum The first section of the small intestine where pancreatic juice is released.

Pancreatic Duct The main duct in the pancreas that transports pancreatic juice to the small intestine.

Acini Clusters of secretory cells in the pancreas that produce inactive digestive enzymes.

Acinar Cells Cells within acini that secrete inactive digestive enzymes into ducts.

Duct Cells Cells lining pancreatic ducts that secrete water and bicarbonate.

Head The round, medial end of the pancreas near the duodenum.

Body The middle section of the pancreas between the head and tail.

Tail The pointy, lateral end of the pancreas extending towards the left side of the body.