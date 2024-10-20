Pancreas definitions Flashcards
Pancreas definitions
- Pancreatic JuiceA mixture of water, inactive enzymes, and bicarbonate produced by the pancreas to aid digestion.
- AmylaseAn enzyme in pancreatic juice that digests starches into smaller molecules.
- ProteasesEnzymes in pancreatic juice that digest proteins, including trypsinogen which activates other enzymes.
- LipasesEnzymes in pancreatic juice responsible for digesting lipids in the diet.
- NucleasesEnzymes in pancreatic juice that digest nucleic acids like DNA and RNA.
- BicarbonateA component of pancreatic juice that neutralizes acidic chyme from the stomach.
- DuodenumThe first section of the small intestine where pancreatic juice is released.
- Pancreatic DuctThe main duct in the pancreas that transports pancreatic juice to the small intestine.
- AciniClusters of secretory cells in the pancreas that produce inactive digestive enzymes.
- Acinar CellsCells within acini that secrete inactive digestive enzymes into ducts.
- Duct CellsCells lining pancreatic ducts that secrete water and bicarbonate.
- HeadThe round, medial end of the pancreas near the duodenum.
- BodyThe middle section of the pancreas between the head and tail.
- TailThe pointy, lateral end of the pancreas extending towards the left side of the body.
- Accessory Pancreatic DuctAn additional duct in some individuals that may transport pancreatic juice.