Phagocytosis definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Phagocytosis A process where immune cells engulf and digest invading microbes, crucial for innate immunity.

Macrophages Immune cells capable of phagocytosis, playing a key role in engulfing and digesting pathogens.

Dendritic cells Immune cells involved in phagocytosis, important for antigen presentation and immune response activation.

Neutrophils A type of immune cell that performs phagocytosis, rapidly responding to infection sites.

Chemotaxis Movement of phagocytes towards chemical signals, such as cytokines, to reach infection sites.

Cytokines Signaling proteins that mediate and regulate immunity, inflammation, and hematopoiesis.

Opsonins Molecules that enhance phagocytosis by marking antigens for an immune response.

Phagosome A vesicle formed around a microbe during phagocytosis, containing the engulfed material.

Phagolysosome A cellular structure formed by the fusion of a phagosome with a lysosome, enabling digestion.

Lysosomes Organelles containing digestive enzymes, crucial for breaking down cellular waste and pathogens.

Reactive oxygen species Chemically reactive molecules containing oxygen, used by phagocytes to destroy pathogens.

Exocytosis The process of releasing degraded material from a cell by fusing a vesicle with the cell membrane.

Mannose binding lectins Proteins that bind to mannose on microbes, facilitating phagocyte attachment and recognition.

C5a A potent chemoattractant that recruits phagocytes to sites of infection during immune responses.