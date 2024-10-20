Skip to main content
Phagocytosis quiz Flashcards

Phagocytosis quiz
  • Which of these cells engulf bacteria and break them down: lymphocytes, phagocytes, T-cells, or B-cells?
    Phagocytes, which include macrophages, dendritic cells, and neutrophils, are responsible for engulfing and breaking down bacteria.
  • Which of the following statements concerning phagocytosis is true?
    Phagocytosis involves immune cells engulfing and digesting invading microbes through a series of steps including chemotaxis, recognition, and exocytosis.
  • How do macrophages ingest bacteria and/or viruses?
    Macrophages ingest bacteria and viruses by engulfing them through the process of phagocytosis, forming a phagosome that fuses with lysosomes to digest the microbes.
  • Phagocytic cells include which of the following: lymphocytes, macrophages, dendritic cells, or T-cells?
    Phagocytic cells include macrophages, dendritic cells, and neutrophils.
  • Which of the following is not a stage of phagocytosis: chemotaxis, recognition, replication, or exocytosis?
    Replication is not a stage of phagocytosis.
  • Which statement best describes phagocytosis?
    Phagocytosis is the process by which immune cells engulf and digest invading microbes through a series of steps.
  • Which of the following statements regarding phagocyte recognition of pathogens is true?
    Phagocytes recognize pathogens through direct binding via mannose binding lectins or indirectly via opsonins.
  • What is the role of chemotaxis in phagocytosis?
    Chemotaxis involves the movement of phagocytes towards chemical signals at the site of infection.
  • What happens during the engulfment stage of phagocytosis?
    During engulfment, phagocytes surround and ingest the microbe, forming a phagosome.
  • What occurs during the exocytosis stage of phagocytosis?
    During exocytosis, the phagolysosome fuses with the cell membrane to release degraded microbial material.