Phases of Mitosis quiz #1 Flashcards
Phases of Mitosis quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
A cell has a single line of chromosomes. What is the phase?
The phase is metaphase, where chromosomes align in the middle of the cell at the metaphase plate.In which phase are the chromosomes lined up?
Chromosomes are lined up during metaphase.What is the role of the spindle fibers during mitosis?
Spindle fibers attach to chromosomes and help separate sister chromatids by pulling them towards opposite poles of the cell.The chromosomes line up in the center of the cell during which phase of mitosis?
Chromosomes line up in the center of the cell during metaphase.What forms across the center of a plant cell near the end of telophase?
A cell plate forms across the center of a plant cell near the end of telophase.Which of the following best explains a distinction between metaphase and metaphase I?
In metaphase of mitosis, chromosomes align in a single file, while in metaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes align in pairs.During anaphase, what happens to the chromosomes?
During anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell.When do spindle fibers first become visible?
Spindle fibers first become visible during prophase.During which phase do chromosomes first become visible?
Chromosomes first become visible during prophase.In what stage do the chromosomes pull away to opposite ends of the cell?
Chromosomes pull away to opposite ends of the cell during anaphase.During which phase do chromosomes first become visible?
Chromosomes first become visible during prophase.The mitotic spindle plays a critical role in which of the following processes?
The mitotic spindle plays a critical role in separating sister chromatids during mitosis.Which of the following happens to chromosomes during prophase?
During prophase, chromatin condenses into visible chromosomes.The mitotic spindles arise from which cell structure?
The mitotic spindles arise from centrosomes.Which of the following events occurs during anaphase of mitosis?
During anaphase, sister chromatids are separated and pulled to opposite poles of the cell.After mitosis is complete, what is the result?
After mitosis is complete, two genetically identical diploid cells are formed.During which phase do the chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell?
Chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell during metaphase.When is the spindle apparatus broken down?
The spindle apparatus is broken down during telophase.The chromosomes become visible under a light microscope during which stage of mitosis?
Chromosomes become visible under a light microscope during prophase.Centrioles move to opposite ends of a cell during which stage of mitosis?
Centrioles move to opposite ends of a cell during prophase.During what phase does the spindle form?
The spindle forms during prophase.The chromosomes arrive at the poles and nuclear envelopes form during which phase of mitosis?
Chromosomes arrive at the poles and nuclear envelopes form during telophase.At the end of which process are there 2 identical diploid cells?
At the end of mitosis, there are 2 identical diploid cells.What happens to the centrioles during mitosis?
During mitosis, centrioles move to opposite poles of the cell and help organize the spindle fibers.The individual chromosomes become visible with a light microscope during which stage of mitosis?
Individual chromosomes become visible during prophase.The spindle lines up the chromosomes along the equator of the cell during what phase of mitosis?
The spindle lines up the chromosomes along the equator during metaphase.Which of the following structures is/are part of the mitotic spindle?
Microtubules are part of the mitotic spindle.A cell in metaphase would have which of the following characteristics?
A cell in metaphase would have chromosomes aligned at the metaphase plate.Which of the following events occurs during metaphase of mitosis?
During metaphase, chromosomes align at the metaphase plate.During the formation of the spindle apparatus, which of the following must break down?
The nuclear envelope must break down during the formation of the spindle apparatus.During which phase do the chromosomes align down the center of the cell?
Chromosomes align down the center of the cell during metaphase.What moves the chromatids during mitosis?
Spindle fibers move the chromatids during mitosis.Which of the following statements describes a characteristic feature of metaphase?
A characteristic feature of metaphase is the alignment of chromosomes at the metaphase plate.How many chromosomes will be found in each cell during prophase?
The number of chromosomes in each cell during prophase is the same as the original cell, as they are duplicated but not yet separated.Which of the following events characterizes metaphase of mitosis?
Metaphase is characterized by the alignment of chromosomes at the metaphase plate.During which phase do chromosomes line up along the equator?
Chromosomes line up along the equator during metaphase.What pulls chromosomes away from the middle of the cell during anaphase?
Spindle fibers pull chromosomes away from the middle of the cell during anaphase.In which phase do chromosomes first become visible?
Chromosomes first become visible during prophase.What forms across the center of a cell near the end of telophase?
A cleavage furrow forms across the center of an animal cell, and a cell plate forms in a plant cell near the end of telophase.A cell has a single line of chromosomes. What is the phase?
The phase is metaphase.