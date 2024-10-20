Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Mucous Membrane definitions Flashcards
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Mucous Membrane definitions
- Mucous MembranesEpithelial and connective tissue layers producing mucus, lining body tracts to trap pathogens and prevent drying.
- Goblet CellsSpecialized cells in mucous membranes that produce mucus components.
- MucusA viscous glycoprotein fluid produced by goblet cells, trapping microbes and preventing tissue drying.
- Epithelial LayerThe outermost layer of cells in mucous membranes, providing a barrier against pathogens.
- Connective TissueUnderlying tissue in mucous membranes supporting the epithelial layer and mucus production.
- PeristalsisMuscle contractions in the intestinal tract moving substances towards the anus for elimination.
- Mucociliary EscalatorCilia-driven mechanism in the respiratory tract moving mucus and trapped microbes towards the mouth.
- CiliaHair-like projections on cells that move in a coordinated manner to transport mucus and trapped particles.
- Mucociliary BlanketCiliary cells in the nasal cavity and sinuses covered in mucus, trapping and removing microbes.
- Respiratory TractBody system including the trachea and lungs, lined with mucous membranes to trap and expel pathogens.
- Digestive TractBody system from mouth to anus, lined with mucous membranes to trap and eliminate ingested microbes.
- Genitourinary TractBody system including reproductive and urinary organs, protected by mucous membranes.
- PathogensMicroorganisms that can cause disease, often entering the body through mucous membranes.
- Innate ImmunityThe body's first line of defense, including physical barriers like mucous membranes.
- TracheaPart of the respiratory tract lined with mucous membranes, aiding in pathogen expulsion.