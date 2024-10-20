Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Mucous Membrane definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Mucous Membranes Epithelial and connective tissue layers producing mucus, lining body tracts to trap pathogens and prevent drying.

Goblet Cells Specialized cells in mucous membranes that produce mucus components.

Mucus A viscous glycoprotein fluid produced by goblet cells, trapping microbes and preventing tissue drying.

Epithelial Layer The outermost layer of cells in mucous membranes, providing a barrier against pathogens.

Connective Tissue Underlying tissue in mucous membranes supporting the epithelial layer and mucus production.

Peristalsis Muscle contractions in the intestinal tract moving substances towards the anus for elimination.

Mucociliary Escalator Cilia-driven mechanism in the respiratory tract moving mucus and trapped microbes towards the mouth.

Cilia Hair-like projections on cells that move in a coordinated manner to transport mucus and trapped particles.

Mucociliary Blanket Ciliary cells in the nasal cavity and sinuses covered in mucus, trapping and removing microbes.

Respiratory Tract Body system including the trachea and lungs, lined with mucous membranes to trap and expel pathogens.

Digestive Tract Body system from mouth to anus, lined with mucous membranes to trap and eliminate ingested microbes.

Genitourinary Tract Body system including reproductive and urinary organs, protected by mucous membranes.

Pathogens Microorganisms that can cause disease, often entering the body through mucous membranes.

Innate Immunity The body's first line of defense, including physical barriers like mucous membranes.