Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Mucous Membrane definitions Flashcards

  • Mucous Membranes
    Epithelial and connective tissue layers producing mucus, lining body tracts to trap pathogens and prevent drying.
  • Goblet Cells
    Specialized cells in mucous membranes that produce mucus components.
  • Mucus
    A viscous glycoprotein fluid produced by goblet cells, trapping microbes and preventing tissue drying.
  • Epithelial Layer
    The outermost layer of cells in mucous membranes, providing a barrier against pathogens.
  • Connective Tissue
    Underlying tissue in mucous membranes supporting the epithelial layer and mucus production.
  • Peristalsis
    Muscle contractions in the intestinal tract moving substances towards the anus for elimination.
  • Mucociliary Escalator
    Cilia-driven mechanism in the respiratory tract moving mucus and trapped microbes towards the mouth.
  • Cilia
    Hair-like projections on cells that move in a coordinated manner to transport mucus and trapped particles.
  • Mucociliary Blanket
    Ciliary cells in the nasal cavity and sinuses covered in mucus, trapping and removing microbes.
  • Respiratory Tract
    Body system including the trachea and lungs, lined with mucous membranes to trap and expel pathogens.
  • Digestive Tract
    Body system from mouth to anus, lined with mucous membranes to trap and eliminate ingested microbes.
  • Genitourinary Tract
    Body system including reproductive and urinary organs, protected by mucous membranes.
  • Pathogens
    Microorganisms that can cause disease, often entering the body through mucous membranes.
  • Innate Immunity
    The body's first line of defense, including physical barriers like mucous membranes.
  • Trachea
    Part of the respiratory tract lined with mucous membranes, aiding in pathogen expulsion.