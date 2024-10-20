Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Epidermis The outer layer of skin composed of multiple layers of epithelial cells, with the outermost layer containing keratin.

Dermis The inner layer of skin beneath the epidermis, composed of durable connective tissue.

Keratin A water-repelling protein found in the outermost layer of the epidermis, creating a dry environment.

Epithelial cells Tightly packed cells that form the outer layer of the skin, providing a protective barrier.

Connective tissue Tissue in the dermis that enhances skin durability and resistance to penetration.

Innate immunity The body's first line of defense, including physical barriers like skin and mucus membranes.

Physical barrier A structure that prevents microbial penetration, such as the skin in innate immunity.

Microbes Microorganisms that can grow on the skin but are limited by keratin and shedding.

Shedding The process of removing the outermost layer of skin, helping to eliminate microbes.