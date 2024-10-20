Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin definitions Flashcards

Back
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin definitions
1/10
  • Epidermis
    The outer layer of skin composed of multiple layers of epithelial cells, with the outermost layer containing keratin.
  • Dermis
    The inner layer of skin beneath the epidermis, composed of durable connective tissue.
  • Keratin
    A water-repelling protein found in the outermost layer of the epidermis, creating a dry environment.
  • Epithelial cells
    Tightly packed cells that form the outer layer of the skin, providing a protective barrier.
  • Connective tissue
    Tissue in the dermis that enhances skin durability and resistance to penetration.
  • Innate immunity
    The body's first line of defense, including physical barriers like skin and mucus membranes.
  • Physical barrier
    A structure that prevents microbial penetration, such as the skin in innate immunity.
  • Microbes
    Microorganisms that can grow on the skin but are limited by keratin and shedding.
  • Shedding
    The process of removing the outermost layer of skin, helping to eliminate microbes.
  • Subcutaneous layer
    A layer of fat tissue beneath the dermis containing blood vessels.