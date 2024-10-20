Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin definitions Flashcards
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin definitions
- EpidermisThe outer layer of skin composed of multiple layers of epithelial cells, with the outermost layer containing keratin.
- DermisThe inner layer of skin beneath the epidermis, composed of durable connective tissue.
- KeratinA water-repelling protein found in the outermost layer of the epidermis, creating a dry environment.
- Epithelial cellsTightly packed cells that form the outer layer of the skin, providing a protective barrier.
- Connective tissueTissue in the dermis that enhances skin durability and resistance to penetration.
- Innate immunityThe body's first line of defense, including physical barriers like skin and mucus membranes.
- Physical barrierA structure that prevents microbial penetration, such as the skin in innate immunity.
- MicrobesMicroorganisms that can grow on the skin but are limited by keratin and shedding.
- SheddingThe process of removing the outermost layer of skin, helping to eliminate microbes.
- Subcutaneous layerA layer of fat tissue beneath the dermis containing blood vessels.