Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin quiz Flashcards
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Which is a physical barrier against pathogens?
The skin is a physical barrier against pathogens, serving as the first line of defense in innate immunity.Which of the following is an example of a physical barrier to communication? A) Skin B) Mucus membranes C) Language D) Distance
D) DistanceWhich of the following terms is the first line of defense in the skin's barrier? A) Epidermis B) Dermis C) Keratin D) Mucus
A) EpidermisWhat is the most extensive physical barrier that prevents foreign substances from entering the body?
The skin is the most extensive physical barrier that prevents foreign substances from entering the body.Does the skin provide a diffusion barrier to all gases?
No, the skin does not provide a diffusion barrier to all gases; it primarily acts as a barrier to pathogens and water.Which of the following is/are not a physical barrier against infection? A) Skin B) Mucus membranes C) Antibodies D) Keratin
C) AntibodiesWhich of the following is considered to be a barrier to entry of a pathogen? A) Skin B) Blood C) Antibodies D) Enzymes
A) SkinWhich of the following do not form part of physical barriers? A) Skin B) Mucus membranes C) Antibodies D) Keratin
C) AntibodiesWhich of the following is a physical barrier to communication? A) Skin B) Mucus membranes C) Noise D) Keratin
C) NoiseWhat role does keratin play in the skin's defense mechanism?
Keratin creates a dry environment on the skin's surface, inhibiting the growth of many microbes that cannot tolerate dry conditions.