Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Platelets: Hemostasis definitions Flashcards

Back
Platelets: Hemostasis definitions
1/15
  • Platelets
    Cell fragments crucial for blood clotting, lacking a nucleus but containing granules essential for the clotting process.
  • Thrombocytes
    Another term for platelets, involved in plugging damaged vessel walls to prevent blood loss.
  • Hemostasis
    The process to prevent and control bleeding, involving vascular spasm, platelet plug formation, and coagulation.
  • Vascular Spasm
    Immediate constriction of damaged blood vessels to reduce blood flow and blood loss.
  • Platelet Plug
    Aggregation of platelets at a damaged site to form a temporary seal to prevent blood loss.
  • Coagulation
    Reinforcement of the platelet plug with fibrin to form a stable blood clot.
  • Fibrin
    Protein that acts as molecular glue, stabilizing the platelet plug during coagulation.
  • Megakaryocytes
    Large cells that fragment to form platelets.
  • Von Willebrand Factor
    Plasma protein that binds to exposed collagen, aiding platelet adhesion at injury sites.
  • Prothrombin Activator
    Enzyme that converts prothrombin to thrombin in the coagulation cascade.
  • Thrombin
    Enzyme that converts fibrinogen to fibrin, crucial for blood clot stabilization.
  • Fibrinolysis
    Process of breaking down fibrin to remove the blood clot after vessel healing.
  • Plasmin
    Active enzyme that digests fibrin, aiding in clot removal during fibrinolysis.
  • Clot Retraction
    Process where the blood clot contracts to stabilize and pull vessel edges together.
  • Cytoplasmic Granules
    Structures within platelets containing chemicals crucial for the clotting process.