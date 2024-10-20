Platelets: Hemostasis definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Platelets Cell fragments crucial for blood clotting, lacking a nucleus but containing granules essential for the clotting process.

Thrombocytes Another term for platelets, involved in plugging damaged vessel walls to prevent blood loss.

Hemostasis The process to prevent and control bleeding, involving vascular spasm, platelet plug formation, and coagulation.

Vascular Spasm Immediate constriction of damaged blood vessels to reduce blood flow and blood loss.

Platelet Plug Aggregation of platelets at a damaged site to form a temporary seal to prevent blood loss.

Coagulation Reinforcement of the platelet plug with fibrin to form a stable blood clot.

Fibrin Protein that acts as molecular glue, stabilizing the platelet plug during coagulation.

Megakaryocytes Large cells that fragment to form platelets.

Von Willebrand Factor Plasma protein that binds to exposed collagen, aiding platelet adhesion at injury sites.

Prothrombin Activator Enzyme that converts prothrombin to thrombin in the coagulation cascade.

Thrombin Enzyme that converts fibrinogen to fibrin, crucial for blood clot stabilization.

Fibrinolysis Process of breaking down fibrin to remove the blood clot after vessel healing.

Plasmin Active enzyme that digests fibrin, aiding in clot removal during fibrinolysis.

Clot Retraction Process where the blood clot contracts to stabilize and pull vessel edges together.