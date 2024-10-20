Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Platelets: Hemostasis quiz Flashcards

Platelets: Hemostasis quiz
1/27
  • What cells are necessary for vessel repair and clotting?
    Platelets, also known as thrombocytes, are necessary for vessel repair and clotting.
  • Which of the following is responsible for producing platelets? A) Erythrocytes B) Megakaryocytes C) Leukocytes D) Lymphocytes
    B) Megakaryocytes
  • Which of the following is not a function of platelets? A) Blood clotting B) Oxygen transport C) Vessel repair D) Platelet plug formation
    B) Oxygen transport
  • Which part of the blood (along with other clotting factors) stops bleeding when an injury occurs?
    Platelets, along with other clotting factors, stop bleeding by forming a clot.
  • Which of these formed elements is responsible for stopping bleeding?
    Platelets are responsible for stopping bleeding.
  • Which type of blood cell plays an important role in the clotting process?
    Platelets play an important role in the clotting process.
  • Which blood component helps form clots to stop bleeding?
    Platelets help form clots to stop bleeding.
  • Which formed element is a cell fragment that functions in blood clotting?
    Platelets are cell fragments that function in blood clotting.
  • Which component of blood plays a major role in blood clotting?
    Platelets play a major role in blood clotting.
  • Which plasma protein is necessary for blood clotting?
    Fibrinogen is a plasma protein necessary for blood clotting.
  • The component of the blood that uses coagulation to control blood loss is which of the following?
    Platelets use coagulation to control blood loss.
  • Which is a step in the coagulation and forming of a blood clot?
    The conversion of fibrinogen to fibrin is a step in the coagulation process.
  • What step is critical to the formation of a blood clot?
    The conversion of fibrinogen to fibrin is critical to the formation of a blood clot.
  • Which of the following is the cell responsible for producing platelets? A) Erythrocytes B) Megakaryocytes C) Leukocytes D) Lymphocytes
    B) Megakaryocytes
  • Which blood component has blood clotting as the main function?
    Platelets have blood clotting as their main function.
  • Which of the following is a normal event in the process of blood clotting? A) Platelet activation B) Oxygen transport C) Nutrient absorption D) Hormone secretion
    A) Platelet activation
  • Which of the following most accurately describes a platelet plug?
    A platelet plug is an aggregation of platelets that forms at the site of a blood vessel injury to prevent blood loss.
  • If there is a problem with clotting, what might be the issue?
    A problem with clotting might be due to insufficient platelet function or a deficiency in clotting factors.
  • Which is not a function of platelets? A) Blood clotting B) Oxygen transport C) Vessel repair D) Platelet plug formation
    B) Oxygen transport
  • Blood platelets serve what function?
    Blood platelets serve the function of forming clots to stop bleeding.
  • Which component of blood is primarily responsible for clotting mechanisms?
    Platelets are primarily responsible for clotting mechanisms.
  • Which component of blood is involved in blood clotting?
    Platelets are involved in blood clotting.
  • Which formed element functions in blood clotting?
    Platelets function in blood clotting.
  • Which are cell fragments that play an important role in the blood clotting process?
    Platelets are cell fragments that play an important role in the blood clotting process.
  • What is a platelet plug?
    A platelet plug is a temporary aggregation of platelets at the site of a blood vessel injury to prevent blood loss.
  • Which statement(s) describe platelets?
    Platelets are cell fragments that lack a nucleus, contain cytoplasmic granules, and are crucial for blood clotting.
  • Which type of blood cells are vital for normal blood clotting?
    Platelets are vital for normal blood clotting.