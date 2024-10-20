Platelets: Hemostasis quiz Flashcards
Platelets: Hemostasis quiz
What cells are necessary for vessel repair and clotting?
Platelets, also known as thrombocytes, are necessary for vessel repair and clotting.Which of the following is responsible for producing platelets? A) Erythrocytes B) Megakaryocytes C) Leukocytes D) Lymphocytes
B) MegakaryocytesWhich of the following is not a function of platelets? A) Blood clotting B) Oxygen transport C) Vessel repair D) Platelet plug formation
B) Oxygen transportWhich part of the blood (along with other clotting factors) stops bleeding when an injury occurs?
Platelets, along with other clotting factors, stop bleeding by forming a clot.Which of these formed elements is responsible for stopping bleeding?
Platelets are responsible for stopping bleeding.Which type of blood cell plays an important role in the clotting process?
Platelets play an important role in the clotting process.Which blood component helps form clots to stop bleeding?
Platelets help form clots to stop bleeding.Which formed element is a cell fragment that functions in blood clotting?
Platelets are cell fragments that function in blood clotting.Which component of blood plays a major role in blood clotting?
Platelets play a major role in blood clotting.Which plasma protein is necessary for blood clotting?
Fibrinogen is a plasma protein necessary for blood clotting.The component of the blood that uses coagulation to control blood loss is which of the following?
Platelets use coagulation to control blood loss.Which is a step in the coagulation and forming of a blood clot?
The conversion of fibrinogen to fibrin is a step in the coagulation process.What step is critical to the formation of a blood clot?
The conversion of fibrinogen to fibrin is critical to the formation of a blood clot.Which of the following is the cell responsible for producing platelets? A) Erythrocytes B) Megakaryocytes C) Leukocytes D) Lymphocytes
B) MegakaryocytesWhich blood component has blood clotting as the main function?
Platelets have blood clotting as their main function.Which of the following is a normal event in the process of blood clotting? A) Platelet activation B) Oxygen transport C) Nutrient absorption D) Hormone secretion
A) Platelet activationWhich of the following most accurately describes a platelet plug?
A platelet plug is an aggregation of platelets that forms at the site of a blood vessel injury to prevent blood loss.If there is a problem with clotting, what might be the issue?
A problem with clotting might be due to insufficient platelet function or a deficiency in clotting factors.Which is not a function of platelets? A) Blood clotting B) Oxygen transport C) Vessel repair D) Platelet plug formation
B) Oxygen transportBlood platelets serve what function?
Blood platelets serve the function of forming clots to stop bleeding.Which component of blood is primarily responsible for clotting mechanisms?
Platelets are primarily responsible for clotting mechanisms.Which component of blood is involved in blood clotting?
Platelets are involved in blood clotting.Which formed element functions in blood clotting?
Platelets function in blood clotting.Which are cell fragments that play an important role in the blood clotting process?
Platelets are cell fragments that play an important role in the blood clotting process.What is a platelet plug?
A platelet plug is a temporary aggregation of platelets at the site of a blood vessel injury to prevent blood loss.Which statement(s) describe platelets?
Platelets are cell fragments that lack a nucleus, contain cytoplasmic granules, and are crucial for blood clotting.Which type of blood cells are vital for normal blood clotting?
Platelets are vital for normal blood clotting.