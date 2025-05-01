Platelets: Hemostasis quiz #1 Flashcards
Which blood component is affected by aspirin to reduce clot formation? Aspirin acts on platelets (thrombocytes), inhibiting their activation and aggregation, which reduces the formation of blood clots. What role does fibrinogen play in the blood clotting mechanism? Fibrinogen is a soluble plasma protein that is converted by thrombin into insoluble fibrin during coagulation, forming the mesh that stabilizes the blood clot. What mechanisms keep blood from clotting under normal circumstances? Blood does not normally clot because clotting factors circulate in their inactive forms and platelets remain inactive unless there is vessel injury. What is another term for blood coagulation? Another term for blood coagulation is blood clotting. What stimulates blood vessel spasms following an injury? Blood vessel spasms (vascular spasm) are stimulated by chemicals released from damaged endothelial cells, damaged smooth muscle cells, or activated platelets. What are the smallest formed elements found in blood? The smallest formed elements found in blood are platelets (thrombocytes), which are cell fragments derived from megakaryocytes. What is the primary function of blood platelets? The primary function of blood platelets is to plug holes in damaged blood vessel walls and participate in the blood clotting process to prevent blood loss. How do blood platelets contribute to hemostasis? Blood platelets contribute to hemostasis by adhering to damaged vessel walls, becoming activated, releasing chemicals to recruit more platelets, and aggregating to form a platelet plug. What percentage of blood do platelets make up? Platelets, along with white blood cells, make up the buffy coat, which is a small fraction of total blood volume; platelets themselves constitute less than 1% of blood. From which cells are the smallest formed elements in blood derived? The smallest formed elements in blood, platelets, are derived from the fragmentation of large cells called megakaryocytes.
