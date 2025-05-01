Platelets: Hemostasis quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which blood component is affected by aspirin to reduce clot formation? Aspirin acts on platelets (thrombocytes), inhibiting their activation and aggregation, which reduces the formation of blood clots.

What role does fibrinogen play in the blood clotting mechanism? Fibrinogen is a soluble plasma protein that is converted by thrombin into insoluble fibrin during coagulation, forming the mesh that stabilizes the blood clot.

What mechanisms keep blood from clotting under normal circumstances? Blood does not normally clot because clotting factors circulate in their inactive forms and platelets remain inactive unless there is vessel injury.

What is another term for blood coagulation? Another term for blood coagulation is blood clotting.

What stimulates blood vessel spasms following an injury? Blood vessel spasms (vascular spasm) are stimulated by chemicals released from damaged endothelial cells, damaged smooth muscle cells, or activated platelets.

What are the smallest formed elements found in blood? The smallest formed elements found in blood are platelets (thrombocytes), which are cell fragments derived from megakaryocytes.