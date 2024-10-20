Skip to main content
Post-Translational Modification definitions Flashcards

  • Post-translational modifications
    Covalent alterations to proteins after translation, affecting their activity and function.
  • Methylation
    Addition of a methyl group to a protein, modifying it covalently.
  • Acetylation
    Process of adding an acetyl group to a protein, altering its function.
  • Ubiquitination
    Attachment of ubiquitin, a small protein, to another protein, marking it for degradation.
  • Phosphorylation
    Addition of a phosphate group to a protein, often regulating its activity.
  • Hydroxylation
    Incorporation of a hydroxyl group into a protein, affecting its properties.
  • Lipidation
    Attachment of a lipid to a protein, influencing its membrane association.
  • Disulfide bonds
    Covalent linkages between sulfur atoms in proteins, stabilizing their structure.
  • Sulfation
    Addition of a sulfur group to a protein, modifying its function.
  • Glycosylation
    Attachment of a carbohydrate to a protein, impacting its stability and activity.