Post-Translational Modification definitions Flashcards

Post-Translational Modification definitions
Post-Translational Modification definitions
- Post-translational modificationsCovalent alterations to proteins after translation, affecting their activity and function.
- MethylationAddition of a methyl group to a protein, modifying it covalently.
- AcetylationProcess of adding an acetyl group to a protein, altering its function.
- UbiquitinationAttachment of ubiquitin, a small protein, to another protein, marking it for degradation.
- PhosphorylationAddition of a phosphate group to a protein, often regulating its activity.
- HydroxylationIncorporation of a hydroxyl group into a protein, affecting its properties.
- LipidationAttachment of a lipid to a protein, influencing its membrane association.
- Disulfide bondsCovalent linkages between sulfur atoms in proteins, stabilizing their structure.
- SulfationAddition of a sulfur group to a protein, modifying its function.
- GlycosylationAttachment of a carbohydrate to a protein, impacting its stability and activity.