Post-Translational Modification definitions Flashcards

Post-translational modifications Covalent alterations to proteins after translation, affecting their activity and function.

Methylation Addition of a methyl group to a protein, modifying it covalently.

Acetylation Process of adding an acetyl group to a protein, altering its function.

Ubiquitination Attachment of ubiquitin, a small protein, to another protein, marking it for degradation.

Phosphorylation Addition of a phosphate group to a protein, often regulating its activity.

Hydroxylation Incorporation of a hydroxyl group into a protein, affecting its properties.

Lipidation Attachment of a lipid to a protein, influencing its membrane association.

Disulfide bonds Covalent linkages between sulfur atoms in proteins, stabilizing their structure.

Sulfation Addition of a sulfur group to a protein, modifying its function.