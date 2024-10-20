Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity definitions Flashcards
Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity definitions
- Adaptive ImmunityA type of immunity that develops as a response to exposure to an antigen, involving memory cells for future protection.
- Primary Immune ResponseThe initial, slower, and weaker immune response upon first exposure to an antigen, primarily producing IgM antibodies.
- Secondary Immune ResponseA faster and stronger immune response upon re-exposure to an antigen, primarily producing IgG antibodies.
- Memory B CellsCells that remember past antigens and enable a faster and stronger immune response upon re-exposure.
- Memory T CellsCells that persist after an infection and help in mounting a quicker immune response upon re-exposure.
- IgM AntibodiesThe first class of antibodies produced in response to an initial antigen exposure, indicating a primary immune response.
- IgG AntibodiesA more effective class of antibodies produced during a secondary immune response, allowing for rapid pathogen elimination.
- AntigenA substance that triggers an immune response, leading to the production of antibodies.
- Antibody Class SwitchingThe process by which B cells change the type of antibody they produce, from IgM to IgG, for a more effective response.
- Plasma CellsCells derived from B cells that produce antibodies to fight against antigens.
- Immunological MemoryThe ability of the immune system to respond more rapidly and effectively to pathogens that have been encountered previously.
- PathogenAn organism or substance capable of causing disease, targeted by the immune system.
- Antibody ConcentrationThe level of antibodies present in the blood serum, indicating the strength of an immune response.
- ExposureThe process of coming into contact with an antigen, triggering an immune response.
- Tertiary ExposureA subsequent exposure to the same antigen, leading to an even more effective immune response than the secondary response.