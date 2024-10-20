Skip to main content
Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity definitions Flashcards

Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity definitions
  • Adaptive Immunity
    A type of immunity that develops as a response to exposure to an antigen, involving memory cells for future protection.
  • Primary Immune Response
    The initial, slower, and weaker immune response upon first exposure to an antigen, primarily producing IgM antibodies.
  • Secondary Immune Response
    A faster and stronger immune response upon re-exposure to an antigen, primarily producing IgG antibodies.
  • Memory B Cells
    Cells that remember past antigens and enable a faster and stronger immune response upon re-exposure.
  • Memory T Cells
    Cells that persist after an infection and help in mounting a quicker immune response upon re-exposure.
  • IgM Antibodies
    The first class of antibodies produced in response to an initial antigen exposure, indicating a primary immune response.
  • IgG Antibodies
    A more effective class of antibodies produced during a secondary immune response, allowing for rapid pathogen elimination.
  • Antigen
    A substance that triggers an immune response, leading to the production of antibodies.
  • Antibody Class Switching
    The process by which B cells change the type of antibody they produce, from IgM to IgG, for a more effective response.
  • Plasma Cells
    Cells derived from B cells that produce antibodies to fight against antigens.
  • Immunological Memory
    The ability of the immune system to respond more rapidly and effectively to pathogens that have been encountered previously.
  • Pathogen
    An organism or substance capable of causing disease, targeted by the immune system.
  • Antibody Concentration
    The level of antibodies present in the blood serum, indicating the strength of an immune response.
  • Exposure
    The process of coming into contact with an antigen, triggering an immune response.
  • Tertiary Exposure
    A subsequent exposure to the same antigen, leading to an even more effective immune response than the secondary response.