Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity definitions Flashcards

Adaptive Immunity A type of immunity that develops as a response to exposure to an antigen, involving memory cells for future protection.

Primary Immune Response The initial, slower, and weaker immune response upon first exposure to an antigen, primarily producing IgM antibodies.

Secondary Immune Response A faster and stronger immune response upon re-exposure to an antigen, primarily producing IgG antibodies.

Memory B Cells Cells that remember past antigens and enable a faster and stronger immune response upon re-exposure.

Memory T Cells Cells that persist after an infection and help in mounting a quicker immune response upon re-exposure.

IgM Antibodies The first class of antibodies produced in response to an initial antigen exposure, indicating a primary immune response.

IgG Antibodies A more effective class of antibodies produced during a secondary immune response, allowing for rapid pathogen elimination.

Antigen A substance that triggers an immune response, leading to the production of antibodies.

Antibody Class Switching The process by which B cells change the type of antibody they produce, from IgM to IgG, for a more effective response.

Plasma Cells Cells derived from B cells that produce antibodies to fight against antigens.

Immunological Memory The ability of the immune system to respond more rapidly and effectively to pathogens that have been encountered previously.

Pathogen An organism or substance capable of causing disease, targeted by the immune system.

Antibody Concentration The level of antibodies present in the blood serum, indicating the strength of an immune response.

Exposure The process of coming into contact with an antigen, triggering an immune response.